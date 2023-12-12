Miers on Music

A Los Angeles company is opening a concert club in Buffalo. Not everyone is thrilled by the prospect.
Marc Geiger’s SaveLive has long-serving indie venue owner’s concerned about our live music ecosystem
 • 
Jeff Miers
3
Why Music Matters with Jeff Miers - ep 10: The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's Fernanda Lastra
The BPO's Diversity Fellow & Assistant Conductor on music's ability to speak to our better selves
 • 
Jeff Miers
Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Billy Sheehan comes home for the Musicians of Buffalo Christmas, Sugar Nova’s Wonder Bliss Tour, Miwi La Lupa, and more
 • 
Jeff Miers
A Long Night’s Journey into Day
Peter Gabriel’s 'i/o' is a gift of hope in a hopeless age
 • 
Jeff Miers
3

November 2023

Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Willie Nile, the Sadies, Stew Cutler, Moonchild tribute, first booking for Terminal B, and more
 • 
Jeff Miers
People, Can You Feel It? The Duane Betts interview
On the joyful Allman Betts Revival, the strength of the family legacy, and his own ‘Wild & Precious Life’
 • 
Jeff Miers
2
Why Music Matters with Jeff Miers - ep 9: Rock 'n' Roll Poet Willie Nile
Spend an hour with a true believer in music's power to unite and uplift
 • 
Jeff Miers
1
John Baizley of Baroness on the fine art of the slow burn
The tour behind bold and brave new album 'Stone' rolls on
 • 
Jeff Miers
Doin’ the ‘Dirty Work’: Any major dude will tell you that this no mere ‘cover band’
Mike Gantzer, his Aqueous bandmates, and a few friends take on the oeuvre of the mighty Steely Dan
 • 
Jeff Miers
Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
A busy week at Duende @ Silo City, Buffalo’s Last Waltz Live, Rust Belt Brigade, a new song from The Smile, and more
 • 
Jeff Miers
Whether his topic is the Dead or Allen Ginsberg, Peter’s writing reads like my favorite music sounds
 • 
Jeff Miers
Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Band Together Buffalo’s Fall Ball, Mary Ramsey & Friends, Rachmaninoff, Dog Faced Boys, and a trio of Pausa shows
 • 
Jeff Miers
