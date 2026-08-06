Miers on Music

Miers on Music

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July 2026

Why Music Matters w/Jeff Miers: Aaron Ziolkowski, jam band renaissance man
EP 57: Vocalist, teacher and music promoter
  Jeff Miers
Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Celebrating the 'Days Between,' new concert announcements and tons of show listings
  Jeff Miers
Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
22nd Annual Queen City Jazz Festival is this Saturday, concert announcements and tons of show listings from July 22 through the August
  Jeff Miers
Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
A few concert announcements and PLENTY of music indoors and out this week and beyond
  Jeff Miers
Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Taste of Buffalo band line up, South Buffalo porchfest, another ticket giveaway, a few show announcements and plenty of music coming up
  Jeff Miers
Why Music Matters w/Jeff Miers: A Conversation with John Bacon, Jr.
EP 56: A Legacy in Motion
  Jeff Miers
Todd Bless America
Rundgren’s ‘Damned If I Do Tour’ rolled into North Tonawanda on Monday evening and offered some healing to the faithful
  Jeff Miers
Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
4th of July celebrations, 10,000 Maniacs 45th Anniversary Concert and Arts Festival, new concert announcements and shows to check out this month
  Jeff Miers

June 2026

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