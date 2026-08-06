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Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Get on the "Mule" Bus, still celebrating the 'Days Between,' concert announcements and show recommends
Aug 6
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Jeff Miers
1
1
July 2026
Why Music Matters w/Jeff Miers: Aaron Ziolkowski, jam band renaissance man
EP 57: Vocalist, teacher and music promoter
Jul 31
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Jeff Miers
4
3
Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Celebrating the 'Days Between,' new concert announcements and tons of show listings
Jul 29
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Jeff Miers
2
2
Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
22nd Annual Queen City Jazz Festival is this Saturday, concert announcements and tons of show listings from July 22 through the August
Jul 21
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Jeff Miers
5
2
Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
A few concert announcements and PLENTY of music indoors and out this week and beyond
Jul 15
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Jeff Miers
3
2
Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Taste of Buffalo band line up, South Buffalo porchfest, another ticket giveaway, a few show announcements and plenty of music coming up
Jul 9
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Jeff Miers
2
2
Why Music Matters w/Jeff Miers: A Conversation with John Bacon, Jr.
EP 56: A Legacy in Motion
Jul 8
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Jeff Miers
4
1
2
Todd Bless America
Rundgren’s ‘Damned If I Do Tour’ rolled into North Tonawanda on Monday evening and offered some healing to the faithful
Jul 7
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Jeff Miers
12
2
4
Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
4th of July celebrations, 10,000 Maniacs 45th Anniversary Concert and Arts Festival, new concert announcements and shows to check out this month
Jul 2
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Jeff Miers
4
5
2
June 2026
A Divided Sky over Allentown
Phish’s Trey Anastasio digs deep for transcendent show, with guest, Buffalo’s own Jeff Tanski
Jun 30
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Jeff Miers
10
4
Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
'That Time I Bought James McMurtry a Budweiser;' Legends Lenny White and Rachel Z come to The Cave; Dead & Brothers en route; And tons of shows to check…
Jun 24
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Jeff Miers
5
1
Why Music Matters w/Jeff Miers: A Conversation with Eric Crittenden
EP 55: Saxophonist, keyboardist and singer with deep roots in our region’s funk, soul, r&b and jam scenes
Jun 24
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Jeff Miers
4
3
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