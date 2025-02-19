My first visit to UB’s Center for the Arts took place in 1995, the occasion being a MainStage Theatre performance by the legendary British progressive music ensemble King Crimson.

The air of electricity and lofty expectation I felt as I walked into the theatre for that maiden voyage remains with me today.

During that first CFA concert experience, I imagined that this then-new building could act as a bridge between two cultures, connecting the broader Buffalo-area arts and music coterie to the University community.

Thirty years later, that dream has become an unquestionable reality.

“We have a dual role, and that’s exciting to me,” Center for the Arts Executive Director Jamie Enser told me, as the CFA’s 30th anniversary celebration kicked off. “We’re part of the community, part of the Buffalo cultural fabric, and we’re a great bridge between that community and the University.

“We function as an arts hub.”

Over the course of the last 30 years, patrons came to realize that they could expect exquisite, pristine live sound at every concert they attended at the CFA - the result of an incredibly well-designed acoustic space, one that has made a fan out of not just concert attendees, but the performing artists themselves.

The Center for the Arts. Photo by Sean Kruger for UB CFA.

As the Center for the Arts launches its 30th Anniversary season, Enser feels that the the entire complex in general, and the MainStage Theatre in particular, have turned a corner, and are poised to marry the best of what’s happened over the past 30 years with a forward-looking attitude, one that will allow for legacy artists and seasoned icons to be scheduled alongside new musicians and performers. Already, the CFA’s 30th Anniversary schedule is underscoring this idea.

The following is a list of 30 of my personal favorites among the hundred-plus shows I’ve attended at the Center for the Arts since 1994, along with a few of the many concerts that deserve an ‘honorable mention,’ in my view.

Here’s to the next 30 years at the Center for the Arts…

The Top 10:

King Crimson

May 26, 1995

The legendary band debuted its then-new double-trio format, and celebrated its recently released masterpiece, Thrak. Unforgettable.

Jeff Beck

April 22, 2011

Smack in the middle of a later-career renaissance, the guitarist was joined by Rhonda Smith on bass, Narada Michael Walden on drums and Jason Rebello on keyboards, for a fiery set that featured a heavy dose of pieces from his revered 1976 album Wired.

Return to Forever

August 8, 2011

Progenitors of the far-reaching electric jazz movement of the 1970s, Return to Forever, Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke, Jean-Luc Ponty, Lenny White and Frank Gambale blended past glories with new music during this transcendent evening at the CFA.

Pat Metheny Group

February 17, 2005

The Pat Metheny group always struck me as the Pink Floyd of contemporary jazz, with far-reaching, broadly cinematic compositions marked by serious forays into the improvisational heavens. This night featured a setlist that touched on every aspect of their storied career.

David Byrne: The Songs of David Byrne and Brian Eno

November 28, 2008

Celebrating his magnificent then-new collaboration with Brian Eno, Everything That Happens Will Happen Today, Byrne and his band looked back with love at a years-long partnership’s most profound moments.

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers

September 22, 2002

Every Hornsby show is a great Hornsby show, generally speaking, and the man’s relationship with the Center for the Arts runs deep. But on this particular night, there was absolute magic in the room, and the band and their leader could simply do no wrong.

Derek Trucks Band

November 17, 2004

Even more than two decades back, Derek Trucks was already his generation’s most imaginative and virtuosic electric guitarist. This was the very show that convinced me of as much.

Beat: Plays the Music of 80s King Crimson

December 9, 2024

Nearly 30 years on from the very first time King Crimson music was heard with the pristine acoustical environment of the Center for the Arts, this supergroup - Adrian Belew, Steve Vai, Danny Carey and Tony Levin - celebrated a particularly fruitful period in King Crimson history.

Jon Batiste

May 10, 2024

“It all felt like a combination of a seriously funky church service, a warm and inviting recital in a pristine acoustic environment, and a casual musical hang with an old friend,” I opined in my review of this show. “Unforgettable, in a word.”

Jon Batiste. Photo by Sean Kruger for UB CFA.

The Black Crowes

November 6, 2006

This was quite likely the loudest show I ever experienced at the Center for the Arts, but it was also one of the very best. The band was simply on fire that night, and they performed with a force that could not be denied.

Another 20 Enchanted Evenings:

Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals

October 7, 2023

Tori Amos

October 7, 1996

Zappa Plays Zappa

October 23, 2006

John McLaughlin & the 4th Dimension with Jimmy Herring

November 1, 2017

Ray LaMontagne

October 13, 2017

Tears for Fears

October 4, 2004

Ray Charles

July 17, 2003

John Prine

November 18, 2000

Ratdog

November 12, 2000

Tedschi Trucks Band

October 16, 2011

Chris Cornell

November 5, 2013 & October 11, 2015

Bonnie Raitt

August 2, 2015

Wayne Shorter Quartet

November 21, 2013

Herbie Hancock

October 9, 2013

Levon Helm Band

March 6, 2011

Emmylou Harris

November 10, 2010

Mark Knopfler

April 28, 2010

Puscifer

April 5, 2016

Zakir Hussein

March 16, 2010

Morrissey

March 19, 2009

The (More Than) Honorable mentions:

Sufjan Stevens

October 30, 2015

Brian Wilson

September 28, 2016

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

October 3, 2016

Fiona Apple

October 28, 1997

Andrew Bird

February 24, 2018

Pixies

October 1, 2017

Brian Setzer Orchestra

November 23, 2014

Moe.

November 5, 1998

Bruce Cockburn

October 30, 1994

Experience Hendrix

November 2, 2010

Buddy Guy

April 7, 2010

Steve Vai

April 4, 2005

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

November 12, 2009

Ray Davies

November 13, 2011

Kd Lang

March 15, 2008

Corea Clarke & White

September 25, 2009

Joe Cocker

May 5, 2009

Gov’t Mule

April 15, 2002

Aimee Mann

January 25, 2006

Esperanza Spalding

April 18, 2012

Diana Krall

April 23, 2013

John Legend

November 25, 2005