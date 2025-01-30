Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Remembering Garth Hudson with Buffalo's Last Waltz Band, Farewell (again) to Mohawk Place (for now)
Hey now, music lovers.
With the passing of The Band’s keyboard wizard, Maestro Garth Hudson, Doug Yeomans has gathered his Buffalo’s Last Waltz Band to pay tribute to the last man from this immortal outfit to depart the mortal coil.
Along with his friends Pete Holguin, Jim Whitford, Ron Davis, and Jim Beishline, Yeomans will celebrate that oft-imitated but never truly duplicated blend of roots music, soul, rhythmn and blues, and rustic funkiness that made The Band THE Band.
The gig takes place at 42 North, at 25 Pine St. in East Aurora, beginning at 7 pm on Saturday, February 1. The event is free - according to 42 North owner John Cimperman, the only requirement is that youy “raise a glass to Garth and his bandmates.”
Birds On A Wire, new trio featuring guitarist Bernard Kunz, bassist Brian DeJesus, and accordionist Jeremy Spindler, will perform a free set of improvisation-based music on the Wilson Town Square stage at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum on Thursday, January 30, beginning at 5:30 pm. The same band will be augmented by cellist Katie Weissman and soprano saxophonist Andy Kunz when it takes over the stage of The Cave, at 71 Military Rd. in Black Rock, to celebrate the 115th birthday of gypsy jazz giant Django Reinhardt, on Friday, January 31 at 7 pm. (Tickets are $30 and can be found here.)
Fire Aid
Thursday, January 30, 6 pm at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA.
FireAid will be broadcast via AMC Theatres, Apple Music and the Apple TV App, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, which will present an option for live donations.
Here are some of the many things happening in our scene, this week and beyond…
Mohawk Place: A Fond Farewell (For Now)
‘Every city needs a Mohawk Place’: A fond farewell to a beloved Buffalo music venue
by Mark Ludwiczak. Read it here.
Final Shows
Tyler Bagwell and Sally Schaefer, Cooler, Starjuice, The Split Sisters, Shoot Ya, and Amateur Hockey Club
Thursday, January 30, 6 pm doors. $10
Mohawk Place’s Farewell Show: Handsome Jack, The Irving Klaws, The Evil Things, Malarchuk, Nine Layers Deep, Iron Fist, HUNS, and Pine Fever
Friday, January 31, 4 pm doors/5 pm show. $20
Wishy wsg/Ex-Pat
Thursday, January 30, 7pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $15/$18
Burt Fest 2025 (Part II) ft/When Legions Fall, Exham Priory, Kendall Cage, Alterist, Atlas Rain, & Never Again
Friday, January 31, 6 pm at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $15
Django Reinhardt 115th Birthday Bash: 5 Birds on a Wire - Paper Roses & Hot Club of Buffalo
Friday, January 31, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $30
The Strictly Hip January Residency
YER FAVORITES w/ special guest Erin Hoyle & Ian Liedke
Friday, January 31, 7 pm door at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25
Diyené
Friday, January 31, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $
Anybody Out There Ultimate Pink Floyd Experience
Friday, January 31, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $25
Thomas Marinaro Quartet
Featuring Mark Marinaccio on piano, Paul Yates on bass
Saturday, February 1, 7pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $25/15
Divi Romē Band
Saturday, February 1, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
Funtime Presents:
An Evening with Donna The Buffalo
Saturday, February 1, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $15/$28
Buffalo Music Coalition:
Saturday Sessions: Grace Lougen and Alex McArthur
Saturday, February 1, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Junior Jerry Jam Presents – The Eras Experience - Cami’s Version featuring Cami & The Fringe
Sunday, February 2, 11 am at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $10 ALL AGES
Dena DeRose Trio
Sunday, February 2, 3 pm at Stanford and Judith Lipsey Auditorium, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $40/$45
NEW AND NOTEWORTHY:
Marshall Crenshaw: 40+ Years in Showbiz
Thursday, March 13, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $35
Continental Reunion Dance Party: DJ Aaron Andrews, DJ Arcatek, DJ Oldskool
Friday, March 14, 7:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $20/$10
Eric Carlin’s Half-Dead: “60 for 60”series - celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Grateful Dead
Saturday, March 22, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15
Bayside
Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Presale ends January 30 at 10 pm. Tickets on sale now. $39.25
After Dark Presents:
Bright Eyes
Friday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45/$55
Funtime Presents:
Mercury Rev
Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, January 31 at 10 am.
Funtime Presents:
The Bouncing Souls
Tuesday, April 29 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Presale ends January 30 at 10 pm.
Funtime Presents:
Deafheaven
Saturday, May 10 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Presale ends January 30 at 10 pm.
Funtime Presents:
Matthew Good And His Band
NEW DATE! Thursday, July 17 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale now. $44.75
After Dark Presents:
BLISSMAS 2025 w/ Better Lovers
Saturday, December 13, 2025, 1 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. Early Bird SOLD OUT/ $50 GA
A LOOK AHEAD…
Star People: The Legacy of Jazz
Friday, February 7, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15
BUFFALO BOWL: Snapcase with Many Eyes featuring Barbarians of California & Do Crime
Saturday, February 8, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $27.25
BDAS Grateful Brunch
Featuring Joe Bellanti, Aaron Ziolkowski, Jennifer Rose, Randy Williams, Vic Licata, and Mark Hitchcock
Sunday, February 16, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.
Organ Fairchild’s Fifth Anniversary Party w/ Zuffalo
Saturday, February 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. Only $1 GA or $25 Supporter/$60 VIP
The Pickle Mafia
Friday, March 7, 6:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $24-$29
Grosh’s Album Release Party wsg/Uncle Ben's Remedy
Friday, March 7, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26
Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve
Friday, March 7, 8 pm at UB Center for the Arts, Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo. $149.50, $89.50, $79.50, $69.50
Sings Like Hell with Peter Case and Sid Griffin
Sunday, March 9, 7pm Doors at 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35
Consider The Source w/ Mono Means One
Friday, March 14, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $18/$23
The Strictly Hip 30th Anniversary Concert
Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $30/$60
Analog Kids
Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$30
Pink Talking Fish – Wish You Were Here Aniversary Tour
A Fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish
Sunday April 5, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Funtime Presents:
The Emo Night Tour: 10 Year Anniversary Tour
Friday, April 11, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $23 early bird tickets
Martin Barre: A night of Acoustic Delights with the Martin Barre Band
Tuesday, April 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $40
Jon Anderson & the Band Geeks
Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79
Jesse Cook
Sunday, May 4, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $29.50-$99.50
Lettuce
Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo.
WBFO Presents:
Peter Hook & The Light
Friday, May 23, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $39.50/$98
WALLOWS: Model & More Tour wsg/Porches
Tuesday, June 3, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo.
Reverend Horton Heat
Thursday, June 26, 7:30 pm at the Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20
Kim Mitchell
Saturday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. at the Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Tuesday, July 29, Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $51.50/$81.50/$106.00
