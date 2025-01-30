Mohawk Place, 2017. Photo by Kim Miers

With the passing of The Band’s keyboard wizard, Maestro Garth Hudson, Doug Yeomans has gathered his Buffalo’s Last Waltz Band to pay tribute to the last man from this immortal outfit to depart the mortal coil.

Along with his friends Pete Holguin, Jim Whitford, Ron Davis, and Jim Beishline, Yeomans will celebrate that oft-imitated but never truly duplicated blend of roots music, soul, rhythmn and blues, and rustic funkiness that made The Band THE Band.

The gig takes place at 42 North, at 25 Pine St. in East Aurora, beginning at 7 pm on Saturday, February 1. The event is free - according to 42 North owner John Cimperman, the only requirement is that youy “raise a glass to Garth and his bandmates.”

Buffalo’s Last Waltz Band. Photo by Paul Panzarella.

Birds On A Wire, new trio featuring guitarist Bernard Kunz, bassist Brian DeJesus, and accordionist Jeremy Spindler, will perform a free set of improvisation-based music on the Wilson Town Square stage at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum on Thursday, January 30, beginning at 5:30 pm. The same band will be augmented by cellist Katie Weissman and soprano saxophonist Andy Kunz when it takes over the stage of The Cave, at 71 Military Rd. in Black Rock, to celebrate the 115th birthday of gypsy jazz giant Django Reinhardt, on Friday, January 31 at 7 pm. (Tickets are $30 and can be found here.)

Birds On A Wire. L to R: Brian DeJesus, Jeremy Spindler, and Bernard Kunz.

Mohawk Place : A Fond Farewell (For Now)

Bring Me Your Vultures: A Mohawk Place Documentary from 2013 - film by HighWatermark films, Buffalo, New York.

‘Every city needs a Mohawk Place’: A fond farewell to a beloved Buffalo music venue

by Mark Ludwiczak. Read it here.

Tyler Bagwell and Sally Schaefer, Cooler, Starjuice, The Split Sisters, Shoot Ya, and Amateur Hockey Club

Thursday, January 30, 6 pm doors. $10

Mohawk Place’s Farewell Show: Handsome Jack, The Irving Klaws, The Evil Things, Malarchuk, Nine Layers Deep, Iron Fist, HUNS, and Pine Fever

Friday, January 31, 4 pm doors/5 pm show. $20

Thursday, January 30, 7pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $15/$18

Friday, January 31, 6 pm at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $15

Django Reinhardt 115th Birthday Bash: 5 Birds on a Wire - Paper Roses & Hot Club of Buffalo

Friday, January 31, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $30

YER FAVORITES w/ special guest Erin Hoyle & Ian Liedke

Friday, January 31, 7 pm door at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25

Friday, January 31, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $

Friday, January 31, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Featuring Mark Marinaccio on piano, Paul Yates on bass

Saturday, February 1, 7pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $25/15

Divi Romē Band

Saturday, February 1, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Saturday, February 1, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $15/$28

Buffalo Music Coalition:

Saturday Sessions: Grace Lougen and Alex McArthur

Saturday, February 1, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Sunday, February 2, 11 am at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $10 ALL AGES

Sunday, February 2, 3 pm at Stanford and Judith Lipsey Auditorium, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $40/$45

NEW AND NOTEWORTHY:

Thursday, March 13, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $35

Friday, March 14, 7:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $20/$10

Saturday, March 22, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Presale ends January 30 at 10 pm. Tickets on sale now. $39.25

Friday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45/$55

Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, January 31 at 10 am.

Tuesday, April 29 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Presale ends January 30 at 10 pm.

Saturday, May 10 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Presale ends January 30 at 10 pm.

NEW DATE! Thursday, July 17 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale now. $44.75

Saturday, December 13, 2025, 1 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. Early Bird SOLD OUT/ $50 GA

A LOOK AHEAD…

Friday, February 7, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15

Saturday, February 8, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $27.25

Featuring Joe Bellanti, Aaron Ziolkowski, Jennifer Rose, Randy Williams, Vic Licata, and Mark Hitchcock

Sunday, February 16, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Saturday, February 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. Only $1 GA or $25 Supporter/$60 VIP

Organ Fairchild. Photo by Joe Cascio

Friday, March 7, 6:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $24-$29

Friday, March 7, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26

Friday, March 7, 8 pm at UB Center for the Arts, Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo. $149.50, $89.50, $79.50, $69.50

Sunday, March 9, 7pm Doors at 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35

Friday, March 14, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $18/$23

Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $30/$60

Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$30

A Fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish

Sunday April 5, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Friday, April 11, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $23 early bird tickets

Tuesday, April 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $40

Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79

Sunday, May 4, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $29.50-$99.50

Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo.

Friday, May 23, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $39.50/$98

Tuesday, June 3, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo.

Thursday, June 26, 7:30 pm at the Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20

Saturday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. at the Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59

Tuesday, July 29, Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $51.50/$81.50/$106.00

