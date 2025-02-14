Hey now, music lovers.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives.

I’m your host, Jeff Miers.

Today, my guests are three musicians who seemed destined to end up playing together. Guitarist/vocalist Drew Azzinaro, bassist/vocalist Eamon Rayhn and drummer Ethan Fox all hail from Buffalo, NY, and they met in the music department at the State University of New York at Fredonia a decade back.

It would take them a few years and a handful of varied musical ventures for them to finally come together as the FAR Trio. But when they did start playing together as a unit, to borrow a phrase from Robert Fripp, “Grace was present.”

Performing what they describe as a blend of “earthy fusion and soul-drenched rock’n roll,” with a healthy dose of improvisation and a keen ear for adventurous song structures, the Far Trio quickly earned a reputation as a top tier live act. They’ve since released a pair of studio albums, and are currently at work on a third, in Woodstock, NY.

In between, they’ve managed to perform more than 150 shows a year across the Northeast.

During our chat, we touched on musical inspiration, the power of improvisation, and music’s ability to elevate both the musician and the listener.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, Drew, Eamon and Ethan - the FAR Trio.

