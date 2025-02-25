It’s a sure sign that spring is on its way!

The lineup for the 2025 edition of the Borderland Festival has been announced.

The Festival takes place at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora, NY, September 12-14.

The initial announcement reveals a lineup that is deep, broad, and thrillingly diverse, spanning modern alternative, indie, Americana, roots music, reggae, bluegrass, rock and soul, and represents the continued growth and expansion of the homegrown festival, which is celebrating its 7th year in September.

Vampire Weekend, Khruangbin, Mt. Joy, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Band of Horses, The Teskey Brothers, TRampled by Turtles, The Wailers, Robert Randolph, The 502s, Joy Oladokun, Yoke Lore, The Big Easy in Buffalo Presents: The Soul Rebels, The Heavy Heavy, Mountain Grass Unit, Neighbor, Johnny Mullenax, Driftwood The Strictly Hip, Organ Fairchild, Mike Powell & the Echo Sound, Folkfaces & Friends, Borderland Dead All-Stars - The Band’s Dead, a tribute to Phil Lesh and Garth Hudson, Buffalo Brass Machine, and the Buffalo Music Club & Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation’s Borderland Band Camp are all on the roster, with more national and local artists still to be announced.

Pre-Sale begins Thursday, February 27th at 9am ET. You can sign up to get access to specially-priced tickets at the links below. General On-Sale follows on Friday, February 28th, at 9am ET.

Pre-sale link, with code, is here.

General on-sale link is here.

