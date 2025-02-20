AI Design by Kim Miers

(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

How’s things, music lovers?

Another week, another slew of attacks on American arts & culture, from within.

Without belaboring the point, I’d urge you, if you are a person who cares about music and the arts in your community and your country, to pay attention to what’s happening on a federal level. If you think the current team occupying the White House is just throwing around pieces of paper outlining outrageous proclamations to make themselves feel important… well, you’d be at least partially correct. But the uglier truth suggests plans for a radical restructuring of what American culture is, and just who gets to define it, and who will have access to it. Federal cuts can and likely will have far-reaching effects.

Here’s a quote from Americans for the Arts that sums up the situation succinctly;

“Recent executive orders and future federal budget proposals may threaten support for the arts and culture. While Congressional bipartisan support for the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities remains intact, the amount of money available to pay for these federal discretionary programs is at risk. Now more than ever, we must make the case for the arts as a driver of economic growth, workforce development, and national unity—especially as we approach America’s 250th anniversary. To stay informed, we encourage all arts advocates to review our regularly updated Executive Orders and Impacts FAQ and join us in ensuring the arts remain a vital and protected part of our nation’s future.”

Let’s move on to what’s happening in the world of music this week, both locally and nationally…

Borderland Announces First Headliner for 2025 Festival!

The full lineup for the 2025 Borderland Festival, which will take place at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora, NY, September 12 - 14, doesn’t drop until next week. But the team behind the festival has announced one of the headliners, in the form of indie rock legends Vampire Weekend. I’ll share here a bit of a review I wrote of the band’s last Buffalo performance, at Asbury Hall in May of 2019, which originally appeared in The Buffalo News. You’ll note that I was pretty much blown away by this band that, previous to the evening, I was only a casual observer of:

“Why, at times, does the heart open like a lotus flower at the subtle behest of a group of players striking metal strings amplified through magnetic pickups and electrified speakers, hitting skins with wooden sticks, tinkling ivories and intoning melodies through public address systems?

Why does a melody and a group of chords combine to elevate the spirit?

Why does one band hit you firmly in the heart, while another one leaves you flat and listless?

What makes a gig magic?

I fear that, if the answers to these questions ever present themselves to me, it will be the prelude to my signing off. But man, the ceaseless quest for those answers strikes me as a worthwhile way to spend my time.”

Vampire Weekend at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY, May, 2019. Photo by Jeff Miers.

“I found myself contemplating these questions at the Vampire Weekend show at Asbury Hall at Babeville on Tuesday. I didn’t really go in expecting that this would be the case. By the time I left, however, I knew I’d witnessed something unforgettable. This was a truly transcendent experience, a rare example of the magic that is summoned when the music, the crowd and the venue morph into one vibrant whole.”

So, yeah. I dug it! Lol.

If you’d like to stay informed about Borderland, gain access to specially-priced pre-sale tickets, and get the scoop on the full lineup as soon as it drops, head to borderlandfestival.com & sign up.

2025 MiA Festival is Now Accepting Submissions

The 23rd Annual Music is Art Festival will take place Saturday, September 20, at and around the Terminal B Ampitheatre on Buffalo's Outer Harbor, for the second year in a row. (Last year’s MIA Fest was an epic one, and it does indeed feel like the event has found a more than suitable home at the Outer Harbor.) If you’d like to be involved this year, now’s the time - MIA is looking for solo musicians, bands, DJs, visual artists, dancers, vendors, food trucks, non-profits and Kids Village performers.

Apply here!



Fans can still vote for up to seven artists from the roster of nominees each day through April 21.

In case you missed it, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Phish, Outkast, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, Billy Idol, The Black Crowes, Mana, the White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Mariah Carey, Soundgarden, Oasis, Joy Division and New Order.

If you’ve got a horse in the race, you can make your own voice heard right here.

NEW AND NOTEWORTHY:

Tuesday, June 24, at 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$45.50/$55.50. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.

Friday, June 27, 8:15 pm at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater, Chautauqua, NY. $74 – $174

Olmsted Dub System kicks off Monthly Residency @ Jack Rabbit

Wednesday, Feb 26, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo NY. (Continuing last Wednesday of each month.)

Wednesday, September 3, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. Presales happening now with General Public on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.

Twenty6 Productions presents:

Tuesday, April 15 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $29/$33. Tickets On Sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.

Wednesday, August 6 at 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B. Tickets on sale Thursday, February 20 at 10 am.

After Dark & Heavy Blazer Booking present:

Tuesday, March 1, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $15

Tuesday, July 15 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$35. Pre-Sale tickets on sale now, code: HKBUFFALO. Tickets on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.

After Dark presents:

Wednesday, April 23 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.

Wednesday, June 18 at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewistion, NY. $32/$66.50/$76.50. Tickets on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.

Kleinhans Music Hall presents:

Thursday, April 17, 6:30 doors at Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $61.50-$191.50

Monday, May 12, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $28

Twenty6 Productions Presents:

Start Making Sense (Talking Heads Tribute)

Satuday, May 17, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$35.

Sunday, June 1 at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo.

Thursday, June 12, 7pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $30

Saturday, June 14 at Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY. Register for February 18, 10 am presale at georgestrait.com/shows. Public on-sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.

Saturday, July 5, 7 pm doors at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $31.50/$66/$76

Seneca Casino Concert Series

Saturday, July 5, 7 pm doors at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $25/$45

Saturday, July 26 at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $55/$99.50/$129.50/VIP pkgs

Friday, August 1, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $37/$77/$87

Friday, August 8, 7:30 pm at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater, Chautauqua, NY. $54 – $94

Wednesday, August 27, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $22.50/$46/$56

Here are some of the many things happening in our scene, this week and beyond…

February 20 - 23, various times at various venues in Ellicottville, NY.

Thursday, February 20, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building in Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Photo by Double E Photography

Thursday, February 20, 8 pm at Milkie’s, Buffalo. $10

Eberwine & Friends

Thursday, February 20, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Thursday, February 20, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$18.

From the PAUSA Art House site: “Internationally renowned bassist John Clayton who has performed with a diverse group of musicians including Paul McCartney, Diana Krall, The Amsterdam Philharmonic, the Count Basie Orchestra and his own Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra co-led with drummer Jeff Hamilton recently lost his home in the devastating fires in Los Angeles. In addition, a bass that he was given by master bassist Ray Brown was lost. To help alleviate this loss, bassists Jeff Campbell, Kieran Hanlon and Paul LaDuca will join forces with John Bacon (drums), George Caldwell (piano) presenting a concert of music featuring the bottom of the jazz ensemble.”

Featuring: Donutxslinger, Huemaniiii & Le Chef, Soyfruit, Kelli Bobbi, Matches Laces and Harry Graser

Friday, February 21, 7 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. $15

Witty Tarbox

Friday, February 21, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $5

Friday, February 21, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $15

Friday, February 21, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Saturday, February 22, 3-6 pm at Buffalo Distilling Co., Buffalo.

Buffalo Music Club presents:

Saturday, February 22, 7 pm doors at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. GA $25 (Tables & Balcony SOLD OUT)

Whiskey Inc presents:

Featuring Johnny Hart and The Mess, Letter To Elise, PA Line, The Tradesmen and The Rifts

Saturday, February 22, 4 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $24

Buffalo Dead All-stars

Saturday, February 22, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, February 22, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, February 22, 2 pm-5 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, February 22, 11 am doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $15/$18, Kids under 1 FREE

Funtime Presents:

Warren Haynes Band

Saturday, February 22, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. SOLD OUT

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Featuring Eric Matlock, Jamie Sunshine, Nate Kalnitz, Peter Heuer, Kyle Yagielski

Saturday, February 22, 4 pm-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, February 22, 1 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Sunday, February 23, 12 pm-1:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Monday, February 24, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Tuesday, February 25, 2025, 8 pm at Shea's Performing Arts Center, Buffalo. $74.40 -$115.95

The Frizz (Aaron Ziolkowski and Jennifer Rose)

Tuesday, February 25, 12 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, February 27, 6 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $15.

A LOOK AHEAD…

A diverse blend of Arabic Jazz, Middle Eastern Music, and contemporary compositions.

Friday, February 28, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

Friday, February 28, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

The Historic Colored Musicians Club and Jazz Museum present:

Friday, February 28, 6 pm at Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $25 members/$20 non-members

Friday, March 7, 6:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $24-$29

Friday, March 7, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26

Friday, March 7, 8 pm at UB Center for the Arts, Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo. $149.50, $89.50, $79.50, $69.50

Saturday, March 8, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $8/$10

Sunday, March 9, 7pm Doors at 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35

Thursday, March 13, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $35

Friday, March 14, 6 pm seating at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $79-$84

Friday, March 14, 7:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $20/$10

Friday, March 14, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $18/$23

Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $30/$60

Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$30

Saturday, March 22, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Presale ends January 30 at 10 pm. Tickets on sale now. $39.25

A Fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish

Sunday April 5, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Funtime Presents:

Friday, April 11, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $23 early bird tickets

Friday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45/$55\

Tuesday, April 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $40

Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squa d

Saturday, April 19, 6:30 doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $29

Funtime Presents:

Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale

Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79

Sunday, May 4, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $29.50-$99.50

Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo.

After Dark presents

Friday, May 23, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $29.79

WBFO Presents:

Friday, May 23, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $39.50/$98

