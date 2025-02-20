Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
An arts & music culture under attack, some groovy music news, new shows I'm stoked for, and this week's recommended gig list
(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
How’s things, music lovers?
Another week, another slew of attacks on American arts & culture, from within.
Without belaboring the point, I’d urge you, if you are a person who cares about music and the arts in your community and your country, to pay attention to what’s happening on a federal level. If you think the current team occupying the White House is just throwing around pieces of paper outlining outrageous proclamations to make themselves feel important… well, you’d be at least partially correct. But the uglier truth suggests plans for a radical restructuring of what American culture is, and just who gets to define it, and who will have access to it. Federal cuts can and likely will have far-reaching effects.
Here’s a quote from Americans for the Arts that sums up the situation succinctly;
“Recent executive orders and future federal budget proposals may threaten support for the arts and culture. While Congressional bipartisan support for the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities remains intact, the amount of money available to pay for these federal discretionary programs is at risk. Now more than ever, we must make the case for the arts as a driver of economic growth, workforce development, and national unity—especially as we approach America’s 250th anniversary. To stay informed, we encourage all arts advocates to review our regularly updated Executive Orders and Impacts FAQ and join us in ensuring the arts remain a vital and protected part of our nation’s future.”
Let’s move on to what’s happening in the world of music this week, both locally and nationally…
Borderland Announces First Headliner for 2025 Festival!
The full lineup for the 2025 Borderland Festival, which will take place at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora, NY, September 12 - 14, doesn’t drop until next week. But the team behind the festival has announced one of the headliners, in the form of indie rock legends Vampire Weekend. I’ll share here a bit of a review I wrote of the band’s last Buffalo performance, at Asbury Hall in May of 2019, which originally appeared in The Buffalo News. You’ll note that I was pretty much blown away by this band that, previous to the evening, I was only a casual observer of:
“Why, at times, does the heart open like a lotus flower at the subtle behest of a group of players striking metal strings amplified through magnetic pickups and electrified speakers, hitting skins with wooden sticks, tinkling ivories and intoning melodies through public address systems?
Why does a melody and a group of chords combine to elevate the spirit?
Why does one band hit you firmly in the heart, while another one leaves you flat and listless?
What makes a gig magic?
I fear that, if the answers to these questions ever present themselves to me, it will be the prelude to my signing off. But man, the ceaseless quest for those answers strikes me as a worthwhile way to spend my time.”
“I found myself contemplating these questions at the Vampire Weekend show at Asbury Hall at Babeville on Tuesday. I didn’t really go in expecting that this would be the case. By the time I left, however, I knew I’d witnessed something unforgettable. This was a truly transcendent experience, a rare example of the magic that is summoned when the music, the crowd and the venue morph into one vibrant whole.”
So, yeah. I dug it! Lol.
If you’d like to stay informed about Borderland, gain access to specially-priced pre-sale tickets, and get the scoop on the full lineup as soon as it drops, head to borderlandfestival.com & sign up.
2025 MiA Festival is Now Accepting Submissions
The 23rd Annual Music is Art Festival will take place Saturday, September 20, at and around the Terminal B Ampitheatre on Buffalo's Outer Harbor, for the second year in a row. (Last year’s MIA Fest was an epic one, and it does indeed feel like the event has found a more than suitable home at the Outer Harbor.) If you’d like to be involved this year, now’s the time - MIA is looking for solo musicians, bands, DJs, visual artists, dancers, vendors, food trucks, non-profits and Kids Village performers.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 Nominees
Fans can still vote for up to seven artists from the roster of nominees each day through April 21.
In case you missed it, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Phish, Outkast, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, Billy Idol, The Black Crowes, Mana, the White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Mariah Carey, Soundgarden, Oasis, Joy Division and New Order.
If you’ve got a horse in the race, you can make your own voice heard right here.
NEW AND NOTEWORTHY:
Gary Clark Jr.
Tuesday, June 24, at 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$45.50/$55.50. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.
Diana Krall
Friday, June 27, 8:15 pm at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater, Chautauqua, NY. $74 – $174
Olmsted Dub System kicks off Monthly Residency @ Jack Rabbit
Wednesday, Feb 26, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo NY. (Continuing last Wednesday of each month.)
The Lumineers w/ Chance Peña
Wednesday, September 3, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. Presales happening now with General Public on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.
Twenty6 Productions presents:
Ripe
Tuesday, April 15 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $29/$33. Tickets On Sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.
Dropkick Murphys and Bad Religion
Wednesday, August 6 at 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B. Tickets on sale Thursday, February 20 at 10 am.
After Dark & Heavy Blazer Booking present:
HEAVY TRIP wsg/ Nine Layers Deep & Feverhawk
Tuesday, March 1, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $15
The High Kings: Step it Out
Tuesday, July 15 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$35. Pre-Sale tickets on sale now, code: HKBUFFALO. Tickets on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.
After Dark presents:
Hawthorne Heights
Wednesday, April 23 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.
An Evening with The String Cheese Incident
Wednesday, June 18 at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewistion, NY. $32/$66.50/$76.50. Tickets on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.
Kleinhans Music Hall presents:
Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan
Thursday, April 17, 6:30 doors at Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $61.50-$191.50
Kishi Bashi
Monday, May 12, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $28
Twenty6 Productions Presents:
Start Making Sense (Talking Heads Tribute)
Satuday, May 17, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$35.
Simple Plan wsg/We The Kings and Winona Fighter
Sunday, June 1 at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo.
Get The Led Out
Thursday, June 12, 7pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $30
George Strait w/Chris Stapleton, Parker McCollum
Saturday, June 14 at Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY. Register for February 18, 10 am presale at georgestrait.com/shows. Public on-sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.
Rick Springfield: I Want My 80s Tour with John Waite, Wang Chung, Paul Young
Saturday, July 5, 7 pm doors at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $31.50/$66/$76
Seneca Casino Concert Series
The Psychedelic Furs wsg/ The Mission UK
Saturday, July 5, 7 pm doors at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $25/$45
Barenaked Ladies w/Sugar Ray and Fastball
Saturday, July 26 at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $55/$99.50/$129.50/VIP pkgs
Slightly Stoopid w/Iration and Little Stranger
Friday, August 1, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $37/$77/$87
Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark
Friday, August 8, 7:30 pm at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater, Chautauqua, NY. $54 – $94
The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Tour
Wednesday, August 27, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $22.50/$46/$56
Here are some of the many things happening in our scene, this week and beyond…
Winter Music Jam 2025
February 20 - 23, various times at various venues in Ellicottville, NY.
Thursday Night Live: Vocero Omar
Thursday, February 20, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building in Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Tough Old Bird, Jungle Steve (Full Band), Jon Herr and plantwater
Thursday, February 20, 8 pm at Milkie’s, Buffalo. $10
Eberwine & Friends
Thursday, February 20, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Bass Summit to benefit bassist John Clayton
Thursday, February 20, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$18.
From the PAUSA Art House site: “Internationally renowned bassist John Clayton who has performed with a diverse group of musicians including Paul McCartney, Diana Krall, The Amsterdam Philharmonic, the Count Basie Orchestra and his own Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra co-led with drummer Jeff Hamilton recently lost his home in the devastating fires in Los Angeles. In addition, a bass that he was given by master bassist Ray Brown was lost. To help alleviate this loss, bassists Jeff Campbell, Kieran Hanlon and Paul LaDuca will join forces with John Bacon (drums), George Caldwell (piano) presenting a concert of music featuring the bottom of the jazz ensemble.”
Steak & Cake: 14th Anniversary Show
Featuring: Donutxslinger, Huemaniiii & Le Chef, Soyfruit, Kelli Bobbi, Matches Laces and Harry Graser
Friday, February 21, 7 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. $15
Witty Tarbox
Friday, February 21, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $5
Mr. Brightside: A Tribute to The Killers w/ Michael DeLano & Friends
Friday, February 21, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $15
Jacobo Vega-Albela Quartet
Friday, February 21, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
Johnny Cash Fest
Saturday, February 22, 3-6 pm at Buffalo Distilling Co., Buffalo.
Buffalo Music Club presents:
REVINYLIZED: Motown Stax w/ Crittenden and Friends
Saturday, February 22, 7 pm doors at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. GA $25 (Tables & Balcony SOLD OUT)
Whiskey Inc presents:
The 5th Annual SNOW JAM Music Festival
Featuring Johnny Hart and The Mess, Letter To Elise, PA Line, The Tradesmen and The Rifts
Saturday, February 22, 4 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $24
Buffalo Dead All-stars
Saturday, February 22, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, Buffalo. FREE
THE SMITHS etc.
Saturday, February 22, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20
Music by DJ Sike
Saturday, February 22, 2 pm-5 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Rock and Roll Playhouse plays music of Grateful Dead ft/ Dead Alliance Buffalo
Saturday, February 22, 11 am doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $15/$18, Kids under 1 FREE
Funtime Presents:
Warren Haynes Band
Saturday, February 22, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. SOLD OUT
Buffalo Music Coalition presents:
The Flow Bros
Featuring Eric Matlock, Jamie Sunshine, Nate Kalnitz, Peter Heuer, Kyle Yagielski
Saturday, February 22, 4 pm-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Minuets & Mimosas: The Jon Lehning Saxophone Quartet
Saturday, February 22, 1 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
The Rod Bonner Trio
Sunday, February 23, 12 pm-1:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Classic Vinyl Live: Bob Dylan “Blood on the Tracks” 50th Anniversary Celebration
Monday, February 24, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15
Joe Bonamassa
Tuesday, February 25, 2025, 8 pm at Shea's Performing Arts Center, Buffalo. $74.40 -$115.95
The Frizz (Aaron Ziolkowski and Jennifer Rose)
Tuesday, February 25, 12 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. FREE
FARROW does Rihanna w/ Jamall Youngblood & Soul of the City
Thursday, February 27, 6 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $15.
A LOOK AHEAD…
MASTI - World Music Ensemble
A diverse blend of Arabic Jazz, Middle Eastern Music, and contemporary compositions.
Friday, February 28, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10
The Garage Doors - LA Woman
Friday, February 28, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10
The Historic Colored Musicians Club and Jazz Museum present:
Will Holton
Friday, February 28, 6 pm at Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $25 members/$20 non-members
The Pickle Mafia
Friday, March 7, 6:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $24-$29
Grosh’s Album Release Party wsg/Uncle Ben's Remedy
Friday, March 7, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26
Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve
Friday, March 7, 8 pm at UB Center for the Arts, Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo. $149.50, $89.50, $79.50, $69.50
The Cure vs. The Smiths Dance Party
Saturday, March 8, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $8/$10
Sings Like Hell with Peter Case and Sid Griffin
Sunday, March 9, 7pm Doors at 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35
Marshall Crenshaw: 40+ Years in Showbiz
Thursday, March 13, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $35
Crikwater - St. Patrick's Weekend Celebration - Dinner and a Show
Friday, March 14, 6 pm seating at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $79-$84
Continental Reunion Dance Party: DJ Aaron Andrews, DJ Arcatek, DJ Oldskool
Friday, March 14, 7:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $20/$10
Consider The Source w/ Mono Means One
Friday, March 14, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $18/$23
The Strictly Hip 30th Anniversary Concert
Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $30/$60
Analog Kids
Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$30
Eric Carlin’s Half-Dead: “60 for 60”series - celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Grateful Dead
Saturday, March 22, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15
Bayside
Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Presale ends January 30 at 10 pm. Tickets on sale now. $39.25
Pink Talking Fish – Wish You Were Here Aniversary Tour
A Fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish
Sunday April 5, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Funtime Presents:
The Emo Night Tour: 10 Year Anniversary Tour
Friday, April 11, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $23 early bird tickets
Bright Eyes
Friday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45/$55\
Martin Barre: A night of Acoustic Delights with the Martin Barre Band
Tuesday, April 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $40
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
Saturday, April 19, 6:30 doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $29
Funtime Presents:
Mercury Rev
Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale
Jon Anderson & the Band Geeks
Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79
Jesse Cook
Sunday, May 4, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $29.50-$99.50
Lettuce
Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo.
After Dark presents
Smoking Popes w/Off With Their Heads
Friday, May 23, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $29.79
WBFO Presents:
Peter Hook & The Light
Friday, May 23, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $39.50/$98
