Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Unnecessary nonsense at Kennedy Center, music news, some new shows, and this week's recommended gig list
(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
How’s things, music lovers?
I’m behind the 8 ball this week, so I’ll keep it short, wish you whatever passes for happiness in your world, pray that your love of music forces you to carve out some positivity-laced ‘me-time’ in the coming week, and recommend a few shows that strike me as quite worthwhile in the days ahead.
But first, a pause to reflect on something that truly sucks…
A Purge at the Kennedy Center
I don’t care what your politics are, I think the majority of us would agree that music & the arts shouldn’t be employed as political cannon fodder, particularly by folks who don’t seem to have spent any noticeable time developing any sort of understanding or insight into what music & the arts are, or how they work.
The current occupant of the White House fired all 18 Kennedy Center employees appointed by Joe Biden this week, installed a new Board of Trustees, and then made himself Chairman of the Board, based on the vote of the Board he appointed.
To be clear, previous to this purge, the Board was evenly split between Republican- and Democrat-appointed individuals. The Kennedy Center has always operated on bipartisan principals.
Until now.
Already, we’ve lost some leading lights in music & the arts at the Kennedy Center due to this absurd-but-predictable house-cleaning. Ben Folds, a pop music genius, resigned. Rene Fleming, widely held to be the greatest living soprano, also resigned. Jon Batiste, a direct conduit to New Orleans, the birthplace of American music, and another musical genius, was terminated.
What’s the point? According to Forbes, all of this was done in order to rid the revered institution from elements of “woke-ness,” an imaginary “disease” that the newly self-appointed Chairman of the Board - a guy who has repeatedly made it clear that he’s never been to the Kennedy Center - is on a crusade to “cure.”
As I’ve written here repeatedly, this blog is not a political space. It’s about that greatest of unifiers, music. Who you voted for and why is your own business. However, when Project 2025 indulges in exactly the sort of excessive oversight it purports to be aimed at eliminating, and worms its way into OUR music, arts & culture, it’s fair game to be critical.
Culture belongs to the people, not the president, whoever that president might be.
Here’s a little tune to act as a soundtrack while you contemplate the above…
And here are the lyrics, in case you have trouble making them out…
Sacrificial Lambs
by Warren Zevon & Larry Klein
We're having a party
We're burning it down
We're building an idol
He's sad, but he don't frown
He's the cream of the crop
So we're making him god
Start writing this down
When I give you the nod
Them Coptic monks
Knew how to keep it real
That Rosicrucian thing
That Zoroastrian deal
Well, they might be wrong
But they don't give a damn
Long as they don't run out
Of sacrificial lambs
Eat my dust
And I'll clean your clock
Eat my dust
And we'll reel and rock
Eat my dust
And I'll be your man
You can be my
Sacrificial lamb
Madame Blavansky
And her friends
Changed lead into gold
And back again
Krishnamurti said,
"I'll set you free
Write a check
and make it out to me"
Take a look
At my family tree
Every brother and sister
Wants something for free
You get what pay for
From me, my friend
Nothing for nothing
Forever, amen
Eat my dust
You can touch my stole
Eat my dust
And we'll rock and roll
Eat my dust
And I'll be your man
You can be my
Sacrificial lamb
Smokey and the Bandit
And Saddam Hussein
Were staying up late
And acting insane
Along with Russell Crowe
And Hafez Assad
Start taking this down
When I give you the nod
The boys are all ready
They've laid out the plans
They're setting the stage
For the man-made man
We've worked out the kinks
In your DNA
So sayonara, kid
Have a nice day
Eat my dust
And I'll clean your clock
Eat my dust
And we'll reel and rock
Eat my dust, and I’ll be your man
And you can be my sacrificial lambs…
Thanks, Warren. Guess you saw it coming…
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Unveils 2025 Nominees: Phish, Joe Cocker, Joy Division/New Order, Outkast and More
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for its Class of 2025, including nods for Phish, Outkast, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, Billy Idol, The Black Crowes, Mana, the White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Mariah Carey, Soundgarden, Oasis, Joy Division and New Order.
Nominees will be selected for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by its international panel of 1,200 artists and music industry experts. Their choices are said to be influence by fan votes, with each fan allowed to vote for up to seven artists from the roster each day through April 21. You can make your own voice heard right here.
Go, Phish!!!
UNEARTHED: NEW WORLD RECORD Rarities & Collectibles Sale & Exhibit
Thursday, February 13, 6-10 pm at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo.
“This will be a unique opportunity to see and buy treasures, oddities and ephemera from the store’s history (and from (my) personal collection), writes New World Record owner Govindan Khartha.
“There will be autographed art, gold and platinum records, signed and numbered lithographs, original photographs, oddball tchotchkes, store art, and banners, and more cool stuff.”
Here are some of the many things happening in our scene, this week and beyond…
Thursday Night Live: Sounds of the Culture
Thursday, February 13, 5:30 at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building in Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Featuring Armani Works on keys, Alex Overton on bass, and Isaiah Gethers on drums.
After Dark presents:
Hot 8 Brass Band w/Hunks Of Funk
Friday, February 14, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $29.27
Sinatra in Love ft/Tony DeSare
Friday, February 14, 10:30 am and Saturday, February 15, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo.$16-$74.50
Captain Fantastic & The Piano Man (Elton & Joel)
Friday, February 14, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $15/$20 couple
Petros Klampanis
Friday, February 14, 7 pm at The 9th Ward at Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$51
akloh.
Friday, February 14, 7 pm at Brickhouse Tavern & Tap, Buffalo.
Courses in the Conservatory at the Buffalo Botanical Gardens with Dave Hill and Donny Frauenhofer
Friday, February 14, 5 pm at the Buffalo Botanical Gardens, Buffalo. $150
The event will feature a progressive four-course meal and open bar in the setting of the Botanical Gardens, followed live music under the grand glass conservatory.
Jony James Band w/Greg Leech
Friday, February 14, 7 pm at The Tudor Lounge, Buffalo.
Will Holton's Love Cadenza VIII
Saturday, February 15, Doors & Kitchen open 6 pm, 7:30 pm show at The Caz, South Buffalo. $50-$55
Organ Fairchild’s Fifth Anniversary Party w/ Zuffalo
Saturday, February 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. Only $1 GA or $25 Supporter/$60 VIP
Sehréa N’dayu
Saturday, February 15, 7:30 pm at The Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo. $15
ILYLIA EP Release Show w/DJ s3xPot, teddi valentine, Captain Lemo
Saturday, February 15, 8pm at Milkie’s, Buffalo. $10
Earl/Thomas/Gray Piano Trio - featuring vocalist Lindsey Holland
Saturday, February 15, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
WNY Dead
Saturday, February 15, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Animal Envy & Ernie the Band
Saturday, February 15, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
Featuring Jon Fohl, Sean McNamara, Max Davis & Zak Beutel.
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
The Oatka Trio
Saturday, February 15, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Grateful for Biggie w/ Felix Free
Sunday, February 16, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20
Sportsmens Tavern & The Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation present
Szelest Fest 2025
A celebration of the life, music and legacy of Stan Szelest, to benefit the Sportsmen’s Americana Music foundation.
Sunday, February 16, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15
Over the Rainbow: Celebrating the 120th Birthday of Harold Arlen ft/Pete Malinverni (jazz pianist), Julie Kurtzman (violinist) and Anaïs Renor (jazz vocalist)
Sunday, February 16, 3 pm in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $41.50
BDAS Grateful Brunch
Featuring Joe Bellanti, Aaron Ziolkowski, Jennifer Rose, Randy Williams, Vic Licata, and Mark Hitchcock.
Sunday, February 16, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.
Art Meets Jazz: The Skiffle Minstrels Trio
Wednesday, February 19, 6 pm at Beebe’ at the Gallery, Buffalo. $20
Thursday Night Live: Vocero Omar
Thursday, February 20, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building in Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Bass Summit to benefit bassist John Clayton
Thursday, February 20, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$18.
From the Pausa Art House site: “Internationally renowned bassist John Clayton who has performed with a diverse group of musicians including Paul McCartney, Diana Krall, The Amsterdam Philharmonic, the Count Basie Orchestra and his own Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra co-led with drummer Jeff Hamilton recently lost his home in the devastating fires in Los Angeles. In addition, a bass that he was given by master bassist Ray Brown was lost. To help alleviate this loss, bassists Jeff Campbell, Kieran Hanlon and Paul LaDuca will join forces with John Bacon (drums), George Caldwell (piano) presenting a concert of music featuring the bottom of the jazz ensemble.”
NEW AND NOTEWORTHY:
Kleinhans Music Hall presents
Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan
Thursday, April 17, 6:30 doors at Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $61.50-$191.50
Kishi Bashi
Monday, May 12, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $28
Twenty6 Productions Presents:
Start Making Sense (Talking Heads Tribute)
Satuday, May 17, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$35.
Simple Plan wsg/We The Kings and Winona Fighter
Sunday, June 1 at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. Presale starts Thursday, February 13, 10 am. Password: SENECA25
George Strait w/Chris Stapleton, Parker McCollum
Saturday, June 14 at Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY. Register for February 18, 10 am presale at georgestrait.com/shows. Public on-sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.
Barenaked Ladies w/Sugar Ray and Fastball
Saturday, July 26 at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. Presale started Wednesday, February 12 at noon. Password: SENECA25
Get The Led Out
Thursday, June 12 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, February 14 at noon.
Rick Springfield: I Want My 80s Tour with John Waite, Wang Chung, Paul Young
Saturday, July 5, 7 pm doors at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $31.50/$66/$76
Seneca Casino Concert Series
The Psychedelic Furs wsg/ The Mission UK
Saturday, July 5, 7 pm doors at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $25/$45
Slightly Stoopid w/Iration and Little Stranger
Friday, August 1, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $37/$77/$87
The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary Tour
Wednesday, August 27, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $22.50/$46/$56
A LOOK AHEAD…
Whiskey Inc presents:
The 5th Annual SNOW JAM Music Festival
Featuring Johnny Hart and The Mess, Letter To Elise, PA Line, The Tradesmen and The Rifts
Saturday, February 22, 4 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $24
THE SMITHS etc.
Saturday, February 22, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20
Classic Vinyl Live: Bob Dylan “Blood on the Tracks” 50th Anniversary Celebration
Monday, February 24, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15
The Garage Doors - LA Woman
Friday, February 28, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10
The Historic Colored Musicians Club and Jazz Museum present
Will Holton
Friday, February 28, 6 pm at Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $25 members/$20 non-members
The Pickle Mafia
Friday, March 7, 6:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $24-$29
Grosh’s Album Release Party wsg/Uncle Ben's Remedy
Friday, March 7, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26
Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve
Friday, March 7, 8 pm at UB Center for the Arts, Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo. $149.50, $89.50, $79.50, $69.50
The Cure vs. The Smiths Dance Party
Saturday, March 8, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $8/$10
Sings Like Hell with Peter Case and Sid Griffin
Sunday, March 9, 7pm Doors at 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35
Marshall Crenshaw: 40+ Years in Showbiz
Thursday, March 13, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $35
Continental Reunion Dance Party: DJ Aaron Andrews, DJ Arcatek, DJ Oldskool
Friday, March 14, 7:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $20/$10
Consider The Source w/ Mono Means One
Friday, March 14, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $18/$23
The Strictly Hip 30th Anniversary Concert
Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $30/$60
Analog Kids
Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$30
Eric Carlin’s Half-Dead: “60 for 60”series - celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Grateful Dead
Saturday, March 22, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15
Bayside
Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Presale ends January 30 at 10 pm. Tickets on sale now. $39.25
Pink Talking Fish – Wish You Were Here Aniversary Tour
A Fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish
Sunday April 5, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Funtime Presents:
The Emo Night Tour: 10 Year Anniversary Tour
Friday, April 11, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $23 early bird tickets
Bright Eyes
Friday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45/$55\
Martin Barre: A night of Acoustic Delights with the Martin Barre Band
Tuesday, April 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $40
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
Saturday, April 19, 6:30 doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $29
Funtime Presents:
Mercury Rev
Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale
Jon Anderson & the Band Geeks
Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79
Jesse Cook
Sunday, May 4, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $29.50-$99.50
Lettuce
Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo.
After Dark presents
Smoking Popes w/Off With Their Heads
Friday, May 23, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $29.79
WBFO Presents:
Peter Hook & The Light
Friday, May 23, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $39.50/$98
(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No love for Chubby Checker on the R&R HoF nomination? I mean I love Phish, but the fact that Chubby is a first time nominee is mind boggling!
Saw many great concerts at Kennedy Center and Millennium Stage while my son was at GWU. Loudon Wainwright 3, R Carlos Nakai, Squeeze, Gonzalo Rubicala....Sadly, the Kennedy Center will now be run by a person who has never played a record, owned a CD or even cared about music. And he doesn't own a dog. Never trust a person who has no music and does not have a dog....This person now runs the Kennedy Center....