How’s things, music lovers?

I’m behind the 8 ball this week, so I’ll keep it short, wish you whatever passes for happiness in your world, pray that your love of music forces you to carve out some positivity-laced ‘me-time’ in the coming week, and recommend a few shows that strike me as quite worthwhile in the days ahead.

But first, a pause to reflect on something that truly sucks…

A Purge at the Kennedy Center

I don’t care what your politics are, I think the majority of us would agree that music & the arts shouldn’t be employed as political cannon fodder, particularly by folks who don’t seem to have spent any noticeable time developing any sort of understanding or insight into what music & the arts are, or how they work.

The current occupant of the White House fired all 18 Kennedy Center employees appointed by Joe Biden this week, installed a new Board of Trustees, and then made himself Chairman of the Board, based on the vote of the Board he appointed.

To be clear, previous to this purge, the Board was evenly split between Republican- and Democrat-appointed individuals. The Kennedy Center has always operated on bipartisan principals.

Until now.

Already, we’ve lost some leading lights in music & the arts at the Kennedy Center due to this absurd-but-predictable house-cleaning. Ben Folds, a pop music genius, resigned. Rene Fleming, widely held to be the greatest living soprano, also resigned. Jon Batiste, a direct conduit to New Orleans, the birthplace of American music, and another musical genius, was terminated.

What’s the point? According to Forbes, all of this was done in order to rid the revered institution from elements of “woke-ness,” an imaginary “disease” that the newly self-appointed Chairman of the Board - a guy who has repeatedly made it clear that he’s never been to the Kennedy Center - is on a crusade to “cure.”

As I’ve written here repeatedly, this blog is not a political space. It’s about that greatest of unifiers, music. Who you voted for and why is your own business. However, when Project 2025 indulges in exactly the sort of excessive oversight it purports to be aimed at eliminating, and worms its way into OUR music, arts & culture, it’s fair game to be critical.

Culture belongs to the people, not the president, whoever that president might be.

Here’s a little tune to act as a soundtrack while you contemplate the above…

And here are the lyrics, in case you have trouble making them out…

Sacrificial Lambs

by Warren Zevon & Larry Klein

We're having a party

We're burning it down

We're building an idol

He's sad, but he don't frown

He's the cream of the crop

So we're making him god

Start writing this down

When I give you the nod



Them Coptic monks

Knew how to keep it real

That Rosicrucian thing

That Zoroastrian deal

Well, they might be wrong

But they don't give a damn

Long as they don't run out

Of sacrificial lambs



Eat my dust

And I'll clean your clock

Eat my dust

And we'll reel and rock

Eat my dust

And I'll be your man

You can be my

Sacrificial lamb



Madame Blavansky

And her friends

Changed lead into gold

And back again

Krishnamurti said,

"I'll set you free

Write a check

and make it out to me"



Take a look

At my family tree

Every brother and sister

Wants something for free

You get what pay for

From me, my friend

Nothing for nothing

Forever, amen



Eat my dust

You can touch my stole

Eat my dust

And we'll rock and roll

Eat my dust

And I'll be your man

You can be my

Sacrificial lamb



Smokey and the Bandit

And Saddam Hussein

Were staying up late

And acting insane

Along with Russell Crowe

And Hafez Assad

Start taking this down

When I give you the nod



The boys are all ready

They've laid out the plans

They're setting the stage

For the man-made man

We've worked out the kinks

In your DNA

So sayonara, kid

Have a nice day



Eat my dust

And I'll clean your clock

Eat my dust

And we'll reel and rock

Eat my dust, and I’ll be your man

And you can be my sacrificial lambs…

Thanks, Warren. Guess you saw it coming…





The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for its Class of 2025, including nods for Phish, Outkast, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, Billy Idol, The Black Crowes, Mana, the White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Mariah Carey, Soundgarden, Oasis, Joy Division and New Order.

Nominees will be selected for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by its international panel of 1,200 artists and music industry experts. Their choices are said to be influence by fan votes, with each fan allowed to vote for up to seven artists from the roster each day through April 21. You can make your own voice heard right here.

Go, Phish!!!

Thursday, February 13, 6-10 pm at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo.

“This will be a unique opportunity to see and buy treasures, oddities and ephemera from the store’s history (and from (my) personal collection), writes New World Record owner Govindan Khartha.

“There will be autographed art, gold and platinum records, signed and numbered lithographs, original photographs, oddball tchotchkes, store art, and banners, and more cool stuff.”

Here are some of the many things happening in our scene, this week and beyond…

Thursday, February 13, 5:30 at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building in Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Featuring Armani Works on keys, Alex Overton on bass, and Isaiah Gethers on drums.

After Dark presents:

Friday, February 14, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $29.27

Friday, February 14, 10:30 am and Saturday, February 15, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo.$16-$74.50

Friday, February 14, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $15/$20 couple

Friday, February 14, 7 pm at The 9th Ward at Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$51

Friday, February 14, 7 pm at Brickhouse Tavern & Tap, Buffalo.

Friday, February 14, 5 pm at the Buffalo Botanical Gardens, Buffalo. $150

The event will feature a progressive four-course meal and open bar in the setting of the Botanical Gardens, followed live music under the grand glass conservatory.

Jony James Band w/Greg Leech

Friday, February 14, 7 pm at The Tudor Lounge, Buffalo.

Saturday, February 15, Doors & Kitchen open 6 pm, 7:30 pm show at The Caz, South Buffalo. $50-$55

Saturday, February 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. Only $1 GA or $25 Supporter/$60 VIP

Saturday, February 15, 7:30 pm at The Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo. $15

Saturday, February 15, 8pm at Milkie’s, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, February 15, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

WNY Dead

Saturday, February 15, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, February 15, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Featuring Jon Fohl, Sean McNamara, Max Davis & Zak Beutel.

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday, February 15, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Sunday, February 16, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Sportsmens Tavern & The Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation present

A celebration of the life, music and legacy of Stan Szelest, to benefit the Sportsmen’s Americana Music foundation.

Sunday, February 16, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Sunday, February 16, 3 pm in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $41.50

Featuring Joe Bellanti, Aaron Ziolkowski, Jennifer Rose, Randy Williams, Vic Licata, and Mark Hitchcock.

Sunday, February 16, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Wednesday, February 19, 6 pm at Beebe’ at the Gallery, Buffalo. $20

Thursday, February 20, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building in Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Photo by Double E Photography

Thursday, February 20, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$18.

From the Pausa Art House site: “Internationally renowned bassist John Clayton who has performed with a diverse group of musicians including Paul McCartney, Diana Krall, The Amsterdam Philharmonic, the Count Basie Orchestra and his own Clayton-Hamilton Orchestra co-led with drummer Jeff Hamilton recently lost his home in the devastating fires in Los Angeles. In addition, a bass that he was given by master bassist Ray Brown was lost. To help alleviate this loss, bassists Jeff Campbell, Kieran Hanlon and Paul LaDuca will join forces with John Bacon (drums), George Caldwell (piano) presenting a concert of music featuring the bottom of the jazz ensemble.”

NEW AND NOTEWORTHY:

Kleinhans Music Hall presents

Thursday, April 17, 6:30 doors at Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $61.50-$191.50

Monday, May 12, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $28

Twenty6 Productions Presents:

Start Making Sense (Talking Heads Tribute)

Satuday, May 17, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$35.

Sunday, June 1 at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. Presale starts Thursday, February 13, 10 am. Password: SENECA25

Saturday, June 14 at Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY. Register for February 18, 10 am presale at georgestrait.com/shows. Public on-sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.

Saturday, July 26 at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. Presale started Wednesday, February 12 at noon. Password: SENECA25

Thursday, June 12 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, February 14 at noon.

Saturday, July 5, 7 pm doors at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $31.50/$66/$76

Seneca Casino Concert Series

Saturday, July 5, 7 pm doors at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $25/$45

Friday, August 1, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $37/$77/$87

Wednesday, August 27, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $22.50/$46/$56

A LOOK AHEAD…

Whiskey Inc presents:

Featuring Johnny Hart and The Mess, Letter To Elise, PA Line, The Tradesmen and The Rifts

Saturday, February 22, 4 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $24

Saturday, February 22, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20

Monday, February 24, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Friday, February 28, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

The Historic Colored Musicians Club and Jazz Museum present

Friday, February 28, 6 pm at Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $25 members/$20 non-members

Friday, March 7, 6:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $24-$29

Friday, March 7, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26

Friday, March 7, 8 pm at UB Center for the Arts, Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo. $149.50, $89.50, $79.50, $69.50

Saturday, March 8, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $8/$10

Sunday, March 9, 7pm Doors at 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35

Thursday, March 13, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $35

Friday, March 14, 7:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $20/$10

Friday, March 14, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $18/$23

Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $30/$60

Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$30

Saturday, March 22, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Presale ends January 30 at 10 pm. Tickets on sale now. $39.25

A Fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish

Sunday April 5, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Funtime Presents:

Friday, April 11, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $23 early bird tickets

Friday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45/$55\

Tuesday, April 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $40

Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squa d

Saturday, April 19, 6:30 doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $29

Funtime Presents:

Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale

Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79

Sunday, May 4, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $29.50-$99.50

Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo.

After Dark presents

Friday, May 23, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $29.79

WBFO Presents:

Friday, May 23, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $39.50/$98

