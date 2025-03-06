(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey, this is a big week for a band of our own, one I’m sure I’m not alone in having high hopes for. Grosh - guitarist Grace Lougen, vocalist Megan Brown, drumme Josh English and bassist Dylan Hund - has made a name for itself as a fiery, soulful live band over the past 6 years. But the band members weren’t convinced they’d captured that live energy in a full-blown recording studio.

Buffalo restaurateur Nick Pitillo, owner of Osteria 166, helped the band solve this dilemma by introducing them to then-Tedeschi Trucks Band bassist Tim Lefebvre at a party he threw in their honor, while the band was in town for a performance at Artpark.

“We met the whole Tedeschi Trucks Band at that Osteria party,” guitarist Grace Lougen told me during an interview in early 2024. “Initially, it was Tyler Greenwell, the drummer, who wanted to work with us. But he was just so busy with touring, so he called me and said, ‘You guys are ready to go now, and I don’t want to make you wait - you should work with Tim.’ And man, it ended up being the perfect call.”

Grosh at Sonic Ranch Studios. Photo by Alan Esparza.

Lefebvre invited Grosh to record with him at Sonic Ranch Studios, a vast, state-of-the-art residential studio in Tornillo, TX, outside of El Paso, where he’d worked on several other albums. The band leapt at the opportunity.

The result is Start Again, a beautifully produced, sonically refined album that represents an artistic high watermark for the band. That album, which is available in multiple formats, including a rather luscious green vinyl edition, will be celebrated with an album release showcase at the Town Ballroom on Friday, March 7, beginning at 7 pm. The always raucously enjoyable Uncle Ben’s remedy will open. You can grab your tickets right here, and score yourself a vinyl copy at the show!

Greater Buffalo Friends of Music is offering a $1,000 grant to a High School Senior pursuing Music Education. Applications are due by April 4, 2025. You can find yours here.

If you haven’t heard … Mohawk is reopening!

“47 East Mohawk Street has officially changed hands with the goal to reopen Mohawk Place with a renewed sense of purpose - being a reliable and welcoming space for local and national music acts to play in downtown Buffalo.



The goal is simple: to create a non-profit entity that will ensure that Mohawk Place stays in and for the community for decades to come…”

I’ll have more news on this development coming soon!

NEW AND NOTEWORTHY:

Sunday, July 13, Concerts at Point of the Bluff, Hammondsport, NY is closest gig for those of us in Western New York.

Tilbrook & Hall: “Because your Squeeze is on my list!”

Live Nation pre-sale is also available for select dates Thursday, March 6 at 10 am EST (use code FUNKY). General public tickets on sale Friday, March 7 at 10 am EST.

The Fest returns this year, now in a two-day format. Shows start at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday, August 15 & 16. Get tickets here.

Soul of Buffalo presents:

Wednesday, June 25, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. Pre-sale tickets on sale now with password: PAPERDOLL. Public tickets on sale Friday, March 7 at 10 am. $47/$67

Funtime Presents

Friday, April 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom. $42.25

DSP Shows presents:

Tuesday, November 4, 6:30 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. Public tickets on sale Friday, March 7 at 10 am. $51.50/$61.50

Funtime Presents:

Saturday, April 5, 7 pm at Town Ballroom. $26.50

Dwayne Gretzky: These guys are a hoot!

DSP Shows presents:

Tuesday, October 7, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$40

DSP Shows presents:

Sunday, April 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35.

Buckethead! Why am I suddenly hungry?

Saturday, June 7, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $29.50

Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Bears Den, Niagara Falls, NY. $35/$40

Saturday, June 21, 7 pm at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo. $41.93-$70.93

Less Than Jake, 30 years on…

Saturday, August 9 at 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B. $46/$81

Wednesday, August 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. Tickets On Sale Friday February 28 at 10 am. $35/$40

Thursday, September 18, 7:30 pm at the West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $67.90-$111.90

DSP Shows presents:

Wednesday, July 2, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$50

Robin Trower. A guitar tone of pure gold!

Saturday October 18, 7:30 pm at the West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $35

Friday, September 12, 7:30 pm at the West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY.$20

Friday, August 8, 3:45 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $54.50+

Here are some of the many things happening in our scene, this week and beyond…

Thursday, March 6, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$25

Thursday, March 6, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building in Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, March 6, 8 pm at The Terrace, Buffalo, NY

Friday, March 7, 7:30 pm at RationAles, Williamsville, NY. FREE

Thursday, March 6, 6 pm seating, 7:30 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $15

Friday, March 7, 8 pm at UB Center for the Arts, Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo. $149.50, $89.50, $79.50, $69.50

Band Named Sue

Friday, March 7, 6 - 10 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $

Buffalo Jazz Collective presents:

Friday, March 7, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $23

Featuring Alex McArthur (voice), Elliot Scozzaro (saxophone), Mark Filsinger (trumpet(, George Caldwell (piano), Paul LaDuca (bass) and John Bacon (drums).

Friday, March 7, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Irish Punk Band performing music from The Pogues, Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphy’s.

Friday, March 7, 8 pm at Molly Maquires, South Buffalo.

Friday, March 7, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $57.50-$98.50

Friday, March 7, 6:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $24-$29

Dead Alliance Buffalo will be performing the Grateful Dead’s legendary set from The Knickerbocker Arena in Albany, NY (March 24, 1990)

Friday, March 7, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo.

Saturday, March 8, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, March 8, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $8/$10

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

A Tribute to Shane McGowan and The Pogues

Saturday, March 8, 8 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20

ASI’s annual benefit concert:

A benefit concert for Give for Greatness, a grant program that supports Western New York’s arts scene.

Saturday, March 8, 12:30-6:00 pm at THE STAGE, Williamsville, NY. $33.85

Saturday, March 8, 8 pm at Molly Maquires, South Buffalo.

The Damone Jackson Outcome - music beyond borders.

Sunday, March 9, 3 pm at the Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building in the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $45/AKG member $40

Sunday, March 9, 6 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Sunday, March 9, 7pm Doors at 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35

Tuesday, March 11, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30

Thursday, March 13, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $35

Legendary singer-songwriter Marshall Crenshaw is coming to the Sportsmens!

A LOOK AHEAD…

Gates of Steel w/ Gimme Gimme

Irish Punk Band performing music from The Pogues, Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphy’s and more!

Friday, March 14, 8 pm at Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo.

Friday, March 14, 6 pm seating at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $79-$84

Friday, March 14, 7:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $20/$10

Friday, March 14, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $18/$23

Friday, March 14, 8 pm at the Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo. $49.50/$44.50

Marcus Miller. Cooler than you. Cooler than me, too.

Saturday, March 15, 11 am doors, 2:30 pm show (after the Sabres game) at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, March 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $24/$35

Saturday, March 15, 2 pm (after Old First Ward Parade) at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $5

Sunshine & Co.

Saturday, March 15, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $

Tuesday March 18, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30

Tuesday, March 18, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $15

Friday, March 21, 8 pm at Abbey Square, Cheektowaga, NY.

Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $30/$60

Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$30

Saturday, March 22, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Thursday, March 27, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $15/$20

Sunday, March 30, 3 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Sunday April 6, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Buffalo Jazz Collective:

Sunday April 6, 2 pm at the main floor Ring of Knowledge, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Downtown Buffalo. FREE

Featuring Mark Filsionger (trumpet), John Hasselback, Jr. (trombone), George Caldwell (piano), Sabu Adeyola (bass), and John Bacon (drums).

Friday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45/$55

Twenty6 Productions presents:

Tuesday, April 15 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $29/$33

Tuesday, April 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $40

Kleinhans Music Hall presents:

Thursday, April 17, 6:30 doors at Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $61.50-$191.50

Saturday, April 19, 6:30 doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $29

Funtime Presents:

Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale

Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79

