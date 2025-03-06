Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Grosh drops Tim Lefebvre-produced new album, new show announcements, and this week's picks
(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Where’s your head at, music lovers? Somewhere near a nice pair of speakers or headphones, listening to some transcendent music, I hope.
Hey, this is a big week for a band of our own, one I’m sure I’m not alone in having high hopes for. Grosh - guitarist Grace Lougen, vocalist Megan Brown, drumme Josh English and bassist Dylan Hund - has made a name for itself as a fiery, soulful live band over the past 6 years. But the band members weren’t convinced they’d captured that live energy in a full-blown recording studio.
Buffalo restaurateur Nick Pitillo, owner of Osteria 166, helped the band solve this dilemma by introducing them to then-Tedeschi Trucks Band bassist Tim Lefebvre at a party he threw in their honor, while the band was in town for a performance at Artpark.
“We met the whole Tedeschi Trucks Band at that Osteria party,” guitarist Grace Lougen told me during an interview in early 2024. “Initially, it was Tyler Greenwell, the drummer, who wanted to work with us. But he was just so busy with touring, so he called me and said, ‘You guys are ready to go now, and I don’t want to make you wait - you should work with Tim.’ And man, it ended up being the perfect call.”
Lefebvre invited Grosh to record with him at Sonic Ranch Studios, a vast, state-of-the-art residential studio in Tornillo, TX, outside of El Paso, where he’d worked on several other albums. The band leapt at the opportunity.
The result is Start Again, a beautifully produced, sonically refined album that represents an artistic high watermark for the band. That album, which is available in multiple formats, including a rather luscious green vinyl edition, will be celebrated with an album release showcase at the Town Ballroom on Friday, March 7, beginning at 7 pm. The always raucously enjoyable Uncle Ben’s remedy will open. You can grab your tickets right here, and score yourself a vinyl copy at the show!
Greater Buffalo Friends of Music is offering $1000 Music Scholarship
Greater Buffalo Friends of Music is offering a $1,000 grant to a High School Senior pursuing Music Education. Applications are due by April 4, 2025. You can find yours here.
If you haven’t heard… Mohawk is reopening!
“47 East Mohawk Street has officially changed hands with the goal to reopen Mohawk Place with a renewed sense of purpose - being a reliable and welcoming space for local and national music acts to play in downtown Buffalo.
The goal is simple: to create a non-profit entity that will ensure that Mohawk Place stays in and for the community for decades to come…”
I’ll have more news on this development coming soon!
NEW AND NOTEWORTHY:
Daryl Hall and Glen Tilbrook Announce Summer US Tour Dates
Sunday, July 13, Concerts at Point of the Bluff, Hammondsport, NY is closest gig for those of us in Western New York.
Live Nation pre-sale is also available for select dates Thursday, March 6 at 10 am EST (use code FUNKY). General public tickets on sale Friday, March 7 at 10 am EST.
Buffalo Ska Fest 2025
The Fest returns this year, now in a two-day format. Shows start at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday, August 15 & 16. Get tickets here.
Soul of Buffalo presents:
Samantha Fish
Wednesday, June 25, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. Pre-sale tickets on sale now with password: PAPERDOLL. Public tickets on sale Friday, March 7 at 10 am. $47/$67
Funtime Presents
Railroad Earth
Friday, April 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom. $42.25
DSP Shows presents:
I’m With Her
Tuesday, November 4, 6:30 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. Public tickets on sale Friday, March 7 at 10 am. $51.50/$61.50
Funtime Presents:
Dwayne Gretzky
Saturday, April 5, 7 pm at Town Ballroom. $26.50
DSP Shows presents:
Stereolab
Tuesday, October 7, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$40
DSP Shows presents:
Buckethead
Sunday, April 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35.
Lazlo Holyfeld performs Radiohead “In Rainbows”
Saturday, June 7, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $29.50
Spin Doctors
Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Bears Den, Niagara Falls, NY. $35/$40
Less Than Jake - Summer Circus wsgs/The Suicide Machines, Fishbone, Bite Me Bambi
Saturday, June 21, 7 pm at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo. $41.93-$70.93
Cooper Alan
Saturday, August 9 at 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B. $46/$81
Watchhouse wsg/ Two Runner
Wednesday, August 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. Tickets On Sale Friday February 28 at 10 am. $35/$40
Ryan Adams
Thursday, September 18, 7:30 pm at the West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $67.90-$111.90
DSP Shows presents:
Robin Trower
Wednesday, July 2, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$50
Geoff Tate - Operation: Mindcrime wsg/ Fire & Water
Saturday October 18, 7:30 pm at the West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $35
DREAMER: The Supertramp Experience
Friday, September 12, 7:30 pm at the West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY.$20
2025 Outlaw Music Festival (Willie Nelson and Family, Bob Dylan, Turnpike Troubadours)
Friday, August 8, 3:45 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $54.50+
Here are some of the many things happening in our scene, this week and beyond…
The Hip Experience
Thursday, March 6, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$25
Thursday Night Live: KarmaQueen
Thursday, March 6, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building in Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Dave Schulz - A Pair of Homecoming Shows
Thursday, March 6, 8 pm at The Terrace, Buffalo, NY
Friday, March 7, 7:30 pm at RationAles, Williamsville, NY. FREE
Dinner & Show: Mary Ramsey & Friends
Thursday, March 6, 6 pm seating, 7:30 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $15
Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve
Friday, March 7, 8 pm at UB Center for the Arts, Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo. $149.50, $89.50, $79.50, $69.50
Band Named Sue
Friday, March 7, 6 - 10 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $
Buffalo Jazz Collective presents:
Celebrating the music of Billie Holiday and Lester Young
Friday, March 7, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $23
Featuring Alex McArthur (voice), Elliot Scozzaro (saxophone), Mark Filsinger (trumpet(, George Caldwell (piano), Paul LaDuca (bass) and John Bacon (drums).
The Brass Machine Mardi Gras Party
Friday, March 7, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.
Gates of Steel
Irish Punk Band performing music from The Pogues, Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphy’s.
Friday, March 7, 8 pm at Molly Maquires, South Buffalo.
BPO - Simply the Best: The Music of Tina Turner
Friday, March 7, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $57.50-$98.50
The Pickle Mafia
Friday, March 7, 6:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $24-$29
Terrapin Station 37th Anniversary Party
Dead Alliance Buffalo will be performing the Grateful Dead’s legendary set from The Knickerbocker Arena in Albany, NY (March 24, 1990)
Friday, March 7, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo.
Stress Dolls, Chores, Paper Rabbit
Saturday, March 8, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10
The Cure vs. The Smiths Dance Party
Saturday, March 8, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $8/$10
Buffalo Music Coalition presents:
A Tribute to Shane McGowan and The Pogues
Saturday, March 8, 8 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20
ASI’s annual benefit concert:
Lawyers for the Arts 2025
A benefit concert for Give for Greatness, a grant program that supports Western New York’s arts scene.
Saturday, March 8, 12:30-6:00 pm at THE STAGE, Williamsville, NY. $33.85
Damone Jackson Outcome
Saturday, March 8, 8 pm at Molly Maquires, South Buffalo.
Art of Jazz Series - Joe Alterman Trio plays Les McCann: Big Mo & Little Joe
Sunday, March 9, 3 pm at the Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building in the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $45/AKG member $40
Pancitas Llenas, Corazón Contento Fundraiser Concert Featuring: Sadboymanii w/ Chatterbox, Aloro + Tetris Effect
Sunday, March 9, 6 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20
Sings Like Hell with Peter Case and Sid Griffin
Sunday, March 9, 7pm Doors at 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35
The Travelin’ McCourys w/Folkfaces
Tuesday, March 11, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30
Marshall Crenshaw: 40+ Years in Showbiz
Thursday, March 13, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $35
A LOOK AHEAD…
Gates of Steel w/ Gimme Gimme
Irish Punk Band performing music from The Pogues, Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphy’s and more!
Friday, March 14, 8 pm at Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo.
Crikwater - St. Patrick's Weekend Celebration - Dinner and a Show
Friday, March 14, 6 pm seating at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $79-$84
Continental Reunion Dance Party: DJ Aaron Andrews, DJ Arcatek, DJ Oldskool
Friday, March 14, 7:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $20/$10
Consider The Source w/ Mono Means One
Friday, March 14, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $18/$23
Marcus Miller
Friday, March 14, 8 pm at the Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo. $49.50/$44.50
Dead Flowers – Tribute to The Rolling Stones
Saturday, March 15, 11 am doors, 2:30 pm show (after the Sabres game) at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. FREE
The Town Pants – St Paddy’s Day Party
Saturday, March 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $24/$35
Gates of Steel
Saturday, March 15, 2 pm (after Old First Ward Parade) at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $5
Sunshine & Co.
Saturday, March 15, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $
Spafford
Tuesday March 18, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30
HEAVY TRIP wsg/ Nine Layers Deep & Feverhawk
Tuesday, March 18, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $15
Little Mountain Band plays Abbey Square
Friday, March 21, 8 pm at Abbey Square, Cheektowaga, NY.
The Strictly Hip 30th Anniversary Concert
Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $30/$60
Analog Kids
Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$30
Eric Carlin’s Half-Dead: “60 for 60”series - celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Grateful Dead
Saturday, March 22, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15
Buffalo Music Coalition presents:
The Hot Club of Buffalo
Thursday, March 27, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $15/$20
The Garage Doors - LA Woman and more
Sunday, March 30, 3 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10
Pink Talking Fish – Wish You Were Here Aniversary Tour
Sunday April 6, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Buffalo Jazz Collective:
Jazz Sunday: "Duke Ellington Celebration"
Sunday April 6, 2 pm at the main floor Ring of Knowledge, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Downtown Buffalo. FREE
Featuring Mark Filsionger (trumpet), John Hasselback, Jr. (trombone), George Caldwell (piano), Sabu Adeyola (bass), and John Bacon (drums).
Bright Eyes
Friday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45/$55
Twenty6 Productions presents:
Ripe
Tuesday, April 15 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $29/$33
Martin Barre: A night of Acoustic Delights with the Martin Barre Band
Tuesday, April 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $40
Kleinhans Music Hall presents:
Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan
Thursday, April 17, 6:30 doors at Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $61.50-$191.50
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
Saturday, April 19, 6:30 doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $29
Funtime Presents:
Mercury Rev
Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale
Jon Anderson & the Band Geeks
Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79
