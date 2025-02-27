Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
New show announcements keep coming, hints of Spring's inevitable arrival, and this week's picks
(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Where’s your head at, music lovers? Hopefully in a healthy place. If not, here’s a curated list of things to help you get right…
If you’d like to stay informed about Borderland, gain access to specially-priced pre-sale tickets, and get the scoop on the full lineup as soon as it drops, head to borderlandfestival.com & sign up.
PHISH Summer Tour 2025
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 28 at 10 am. Specific ticketing information for each show is available at https://phish.com/tours.
June 20, 21, 22 SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH
June 24 Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA
June 27 + 28 Moody Center, Austin, TX
July 3, 4, 5 Folsom Field, Boulder, CO
July 9 Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH
July 11, 12, 13 North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, SC
July 15 + 16 TD Pavilion at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA
July 18, 19, 20 United Center, Chicago, IL
July 22 + 23 Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY
July 25, 26, 27 Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
Caity Gyorgy Earns Another JUNO Nomination as We Look Forward to an Exciting Buffalo Debut
Saturday, June 21, 7:30 pm in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $45
Read more about this exceptional talent here.
2025 MiA Festival is Now Accepting Submissions
The 23rd Annual Music is Art Festival will take place Saturday, September 20, at and around the Terminal B Ampitheatre on Buffalo's Outer Harbor. If you’d like to be involved - MIA is looking for solo musicians, bands, DJs, visual artists, dancers, vendors, food trucks, non-profits and Kids Village performers.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 Nominees
Fans can still vote for up to seven artists from the roster of nominees each day through April 21.
In case you missed it, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Phish, Outkast, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, Billy Idol, The Black Crowes, Mana, the White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Mariah Carey, Soundgarden, Oasis, Joy Division and New Order.
If you’ve got a horse in the race, you can make your own voice heard right here.
NEW AND NOTEWORTHY:
DSP Shows presents
Buckethead
Sunday, April 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35. Tickets on sale Fri. February 28 at 10 am.
Lazlo Holyfeld performs Radiohead “In Rainbows”
Saturday, June 7, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $29.50
Marcus Miller
Friday, March 14, 8 pm at the Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo. $49.50/$44.50.
Night Ranger
Thursday, August 7, 7:30 pm at the West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $89.90
Less Than Jake - Summer Circus wsgs/The Suicide Machines, Fishbone, Bite Me Bambi
Saturday, June 21, 7 pm at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo. $41.93-$70.93
Cooper Alan
Saturday, August 9 at 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B. Pre-sale starts Thursday, February 27 at 10 am with password: SENECA25. General on sale starts Friday, February 28 at 10 am.
Ryan Adams
Thursday, September 18, 7:30 pm at the West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $67.90-$11.90
DSP Shows presents
Robin Trower
Wednesday, July 2, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$50
Geoff Tate - Operation: Mindcrime wsg/ Fire & Water
Saturday October 18, 7:30 pm at the West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $35
DREAMER: The Supertramp Experience
Friday, September 12, 7:30 pm at the West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY.$20
Gary Clark Jr.
Tuesday, June 24, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$45.50/$55.50.
Diana Krall
Friday, June 27, 8:15 pm at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater, Chautauqua, NY. $74 – $174
The Lumineers w/ Chance Peña
Wednesday, September 3, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY.
Dropkick Murphys and Bad Religion
Wednesday, August 6 at 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B.
After Dark & Heavy Blazer Booking present:
HEAVY TRIP wsg/ Nine Layers Deep & Feverhawk
Tuesday, March 1, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $15
The High Kings: Step it Out
Tuesday, July 15 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$35.
After Dark presents:
Hawthorne Heights
Wednesday, April 23 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25
An Evening with The String Cheese Incident
Wednesday, June 18 at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewistion, NY. $32/$66.50/$76.50. Tickets on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.
Kishi Bashi
Monday, May 12, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $28
Twenty6 Productions Presents:
Start Making Sense (Talking Heads Tribute)
Satuday, May 17, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$35.
Simple Plan wsg/We The Kings and Winona Fighter
Sunday, June 1 at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo.
Barenaked Ladies w/Sugar Ray and Fastball
Saturday, July 26 at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $55/$99.50/$129.50/VIP pkgs
Slightly Stoopid w/Iration and Little Stranger
Friday, August 1, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $37/$77/$87
Here are some of the many things happening in our scene, this week and beyond…
FARROW does Rihanna w/Jamall Youngblood & Soul of the City
Thursday, February 27, 6 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $15
Sue Kincaid + Mark Winsick
Thursday, February 27, 4 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
WBFO The Bridge Live with Crespobeats
Thursday, February 27 (every Thursday), 6 pm door, 7 pm show, 9-11 pm live to air at Electric City, Buffalo. FREE
Thursday Night Live: spud
Thursday, February 27, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building in Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
MASTI - World Music Ensemble
A diverse blend of Arabic Jazz, Middle Eastern Music, and contemporary compositions.
Friday, February 28, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10
The Garage Doors - LA Woman
Friday, February 28, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10
The Historic Colored Musicians Club and Jazz Museum present:
Will Holton
Friday, February 28, 6 pm at Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $25 members/$20 non-members
FTMP Events Presents:
Emo Night ft/ Off The Wall + Derek Gregoire
Friday, February 28, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20
Saxsquatch w/ DJ Scafetta
Friday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. SOLD OUT
Public Water Supply
Friday, February 28, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.
Doug Yeomans Lo Blu Flame
Friday, February 28, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. $10
Jon Lehning Presents: The Music of Cannonball Adderley
Friday, February 28, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
Frank Nicastro & Jeremy Hoyle of The Strictly Hip
Acoustic Show
Friday, February 28, 8 pm at Mill St. Sports Pub, Ellicottville, NY. $10
Ground Mass Launch Party ft/Gremlinz & Jesta w/ Mark Kloud & Ratel, Steve Cable & Nuerokinetik
Friday, February 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $15/$20
Crikwater and McCarthyizm
Saturday, March 1, 2 pm (after Shamrock Run) -5 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Funky Reggae Mardi Gras: Critt’s Juke Joint and the Olmsted Dub System
Featuring George Olmsted, Damone Jackson, Rodney Chamberlain, and SloMo.
Saturday, March 1, 6 pm at Dick and Jenny’s, Grand Island, NY. Call 716-775-5047 for reservations.
Dinner & Show: Blues Night featuring Jimmy Vivino
Saturday, March 1, 6 pm seating, 7:30 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $89-$99
The Band of Irish
Featuring Helen Butler, Paul Ceppaglia, Robin Bacon and Joe Bacon
Saturday, March 1, 2:30 pm (after Shamrock Run) at Buffalo Distilling Co., Buffalo. FREE
All Star Project “ASP”
Saturday, March 1, 7 pm at The Cover, Depew, NY.
Jazz Sunday: Mardi Gras Celebration with Buffalo Jazz Collective
Sunday, March 2, 2 pm at the main floor Ring of Knowledge, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Downtown Buffalo. FREE
Featuring Elliot Scozzaro (saxophone/clarinet), Mark Filsinger (trumpet), John Hasselback, Jr. (trombone), Lisa Hasselback (piano), Joe Goehle (bass), and John Bacon (drums).
Tunes for Tots Music Festival
Sunday, March 2, 1 pm at Diamond Hawk Golf Course and Pub, Cheektowaga, NY. $10
Featuring Second Hand News (Fleetwood Mac Tribute), Flipside, The Rig, 45 RPM, Mid Life Crisis, Dark Horse Run, Ethos & Marlie Rayne. All Proceeds go to The Variety Kids Telethon.
DSP Shows presents:
Matt Nathanson wsg/Rachael Yamagata
Sunday, March 2, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$55/$145/$155
Stained Glass Concert Series: Sivan Magen and Itamar Zorman
Sunday, March 2, 3 pm at Temple Beth Zion, Buffalo. FREE
“Join us in our stunning historic sanctuary for a rare and unforgettable performance featuring world-renowned Israeli artists Sivan Magen (harp) & Itamar Zorman (violin).”
Gypsy Parlor Jazz Jam: Becky Davis & The Gypsy Parlor Jazz Jam Band
Monday, March 3, 8 pm at Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo. FREE
High Fade
Monday, March 3, 6:30 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $10
Mariee Siou w/ Donnie Coco & Eric Kramer
Tuesday, March 4, 7:30 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$25
Mardi Gras at Hot Mama’s
Tuesday, March 4, 6 pm at Hot Mama’s Canteen, Buffalo. 6p-9p $5 / 9p $10
6 pm the Snake Oil Serenaders, 8:30 pm Bass Pro & the Waterfront Revivalists, 10 pm Mardi Gras Royals
The Moon City Masters
Tuesday, March 4, 4 pm doors, 9:45 pm show (after the Sabres game) at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. FREE
The Hip Experience
Thursday, March 6, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$25
Thursday Night Live: KarmaQueen
Thursday, March 6, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building in Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Dinner & Show: Mary Ramsey & Friends
Thursday, March 6, 6 pm seating, 7:30 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $15
A LOOK AHEAD…
The Brass Machine Mardi Gras Party
Friday, March 7, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.
Dave Schulz
Friday, March 7, 7:30 pm at RationAles, Williamsville. FREE
The Pickle Mafia
Friday, March 7, 6:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $24-$29
Terrapin Station 37th Anniversary Party
Dead Alliance Buffalo will be performing the Grateful Dead’s legendary set from The Knickerbocker Arena in Albany, NY (March 24, 1990)
Friday, March 7, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo.
Grosh’s Album Release Party wsg/Uncle Ben's Remedy
Friday, March 7, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26
Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve
Friday, March 7, 8 pm at UB Center for the Arts, Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo. $149.50, $89.50, $79.50, $69.50
The Cure vs. The Smiths Dance Party
Saturday, March 8, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $8/$10
Art of Jazz Series - Joe Alterman Trio plays Les McCann: Big Mo & Little Joe
Sunday, March 9, 3 pm at the Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building in the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $45/AKG member $40
Sings Like Hell with Peter Case and Sid Griffin
Sunday, March 9, 7pm Doors at 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35
Marshall Crenshaw: 40+ Years in Showbiz
Thursday, March 13, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $35
Crikwater - St. Patrick's Weekend Celebration - Dinner and a Show
Friday, March 14, 6 pm seating at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $79-$84
Continental Reunion Dance Party: DJ Aaron Andrews, DJ Arcatek, DJ Oldskool
Friday, March 14, 7:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $20/$10
Consider The Source w/ Mono Means One
Friday, March 14, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $18/$23
Dead Flowers – Tribute to The Rolling Stones
Saturday, March 15, 11 am doors, 2:30 pm show (after the Sabres game) at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. FREE
The Town Pants – St Paddy’s Day Party
Saturday, March 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $24/$35
The Strictly Hip 30th Anniversary Concert
Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $30/$60
Analog Kids
Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$30
Eric Carlin’s Half-Dead: “60 for 60”series - celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Grateful Dead
Saturday, March 22, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15
Pink Talking Fish – Wish You Were Here Aniversary Tour
A Fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish
Sunday April 6, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Buffalo Jazz Collective:
Jazz Sunday: "Duke Ellington Celebration"
Sunday April 6, 2 pm at the main floor Ring of Knowledge, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Downtown Buffalo. FREE
Featuring Mark Filsionger (trumpet), John Hasselback, Jr. (trombone), George Caldwell (piano), Sabu Adeyola (bass), and John Bacon (drums).
Bright Eyes
Friday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45/$55
Twenty6 Productions presents:
Ripe
Tuesday, April 15 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $29/$33
Martin Barre: A night of Acoustic Delights with the Martin Barre Band
Tuesday, April 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $40
Kleinhans Music Hall presents:
Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan
Thursday, April 17, 6:30 doors at Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $61.50-$191.50
Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
Saturday, April 19, 6:30 doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $29
Funtime Presents:
Mercury Rev
Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale
Jon Anderson & the Band Geeks
Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79
(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.