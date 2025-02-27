(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Where’s your head at, music lovers? Hopefully in a healthy place. If not, here’s a curated list of things to help you get right…

If you’d like to stay informed about Borderland, gain access to specially-priced pre-sale tickets, and get the scoop on the full lineup as soon as it drops, head to borderlandfestival.com & sign up.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 28 at 10 am. Specific ticketing information for each show is available at https://phish.com/tours.

June 20, 21, 22 SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH

June 24 Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA

June 27 + 28 Moody Center, Austin, TX

July 3, 4, 5 Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

July 9 Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH

July 11, 12, 13 North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, SC

July 15 + 16 TD Pavilion at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA

July 18, 19, 20 United Center, Chicago, IL

July 22 + 23 Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY

July 25, 26, 27 Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

Caity Gyorgy Earns Another JUNO Nomination as We Look Forward to an Exciting Buffalo Debut

Saturday, June 21, 7:30 pm in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $45

Read more about this exceptional talent here.

2025 MiA Festival is Now Accepting Submissions

The 23rd Annual Music is Art Festival will take place Saturday, September 20, at and around the Terminal B Ampitheatre on Buffalo's Outer Harbor. If you’d like to be involved - MIA is looking for solo musicians, bands, DJs, visual artists, dancers, vendors, food trucks, non-profits and Kids Village performers.

Apply here!



Fans can still vote for up to seven artists from the roster of nominees each day through April 21.

In case you missed it, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Phish, Outkast, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, Billy Idol, The Black Crowes, Mana, the White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Mariah Carey, Soundgarden, Oasis, Joy Division and New Order.

If you’ve got a horse in the race, you can make your own voice heard right here.

NEW AND NOTEWORTHY:

DSP Shows presents

Sunday, April 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35. Tickets on sale Fri. February 28 at 10 am.

Saturday, June 7, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $29.50

Friday, March 14, 8 pm at the Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo. $49.50/$44.50.

Thursday, August 7, 7:30 pm at the West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $89.90

Saturday, June 21, 7 pm at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo. $41.93-$70.93

Saturday, August 9 at 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B. Pre-sale starts Thursday, February 27 at 10 am with password: SENECA25. General on sale starts Friday, February 28 at 10 am.

Thursday, September 18, 7:30 pm at the West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $67.90-$11.90

DSP Shows presents

Wednesday, July 2, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$50

Saturday October 18, 7:30 pm at the West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $35

Friday, September 12, 7:30 pm at the West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY.$20

Tuesday, June 24, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$45.50/$55.50.

Friday, June 27, 8:15 pm at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater, Chautauqua, NY. $74 – $174

Wednesday, September 3, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY.

Wednesday, August 6 at 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B.

After Dark & Heavy Blazer Booking present:

Tuesday, March 1, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $15

Tuesday, July 15 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$35.

After Dark presents:

Wednesday, April 23 at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25

Wednesday, June 18 at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewistion, NY. $32/$66.50/$76.50. Tickets on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 am.

Monday, May 12, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $28

Twenty6 Productions Presents:

Start Making Sense (Talking Heads Tribute)

Satuday, May 17, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$35.

Sunday, June 1 at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo.

Saturday, July 26 at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $55/$99.50/$129.50/VIP pkgs

Friday, August 1, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $37/$77/$87

Here are some of the many things happening in our scene, this week and beyond…

Thursday, February 27, 6 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $15

Thursday, February 27, 4 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Thursday, February 27 (every Thursday), 6 pm door, 7 pm show, 9-11 pm live to air at Electric City, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, February 27, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building in Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

A diverse blend of Arabic Jazz, Middle Eastern Music, and contemporary compositions.

Friday, February 28, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

Friday, February 28, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

The Historic Colored Musicians Club and Jazz Museum present:

Friday, February 28, 6 pm at Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $25 members/$20 non-members

FTMP Events Presents:

Friday, February 28, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20

Friday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. SOLD OUT

Friday, February 28, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Friday, February 28, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. $10

Friday, February 28, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Friday, February 28, 8 pm at Mill St. Sports Pub, Ellicottville, NY. $10

Friday, February 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $15/$20

Saturday, March 1, 2 pm (after Shamrock Run) -5 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Featuring George Olmsted, Damone Jackson, Rodney Chamberlain, and SloMo.

Saturday, March 1, 6 pm at Dick and Jenny’s, Grand Island, NY. Call 716-775-5047 for reservations.

Saturday, March 1, 6 pm seating, 7:30 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $89-$99

Featuring Helen Butler, Paul Ceppaglia, Robin Bacon and Joe Bacon

Saturday, March 1, 2:30 pm (after Shamrock Run) at Buffalo Distilling Co., Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, March 1, 7 pm at The Cover, Depew, NY.

Sunday, March 2, 2 pm at the main floor Ring of Knowledge, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Downtown Buffalo. FREE

Featuring Elliot Scozzaro (saxophone/clarinet), Mark Filsinger (trumpet), John Hasselback, Jr. (trombone), Lisa Hasselback (piano), Joe Goehle (bass), and John Bacon (drums).

Sunday, March 2, 1 pm at Diamond Hawk Golf Course and Pub, Cheektowaga, NY. $10

Featuring Second Hand News (Fleetwood Mac Tribute), Flipside, The Rig, 45 RPM, Mid Life Crisis, Dark Horse Run, Ethos & Marlie Rayne. All Proceeds go to The Variety Kids Telethon.

DSP Shows presents:

Sunday, March 2, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$55/$145/$155

Sunday, March 2, 3 pm at Temple Beth Zion, Buffalo. FREE

“Join us in our stunning historic sanctuary for a rare and unforgettable performance featuring world-renowned Israeli artists Sivan Magen (harp) & Itamar Zorman (violin).”

Monday, March 3, 8 pm at Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo. FREE

Monday, March 3, 6:30 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $10

Tuesday, March 4, 7:30 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$25

Tuesday, March 4, 6 pm at Hot Mama’s Canteen, Buffalo. 6p-9p $5 / 9p $10

6 pm the Snake Oil Serenaders, 8:30 pm Bass Pro & the Waterfront Revivalists, 10 pm Mardi Gras Royals

Tuesday, March 4, 4 pm doors, 9:45 pm show (after the Sabres game) at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, March 6, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$25

Thursday, March 6, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building in Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, March 6, 6 pm seating, 7:30 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $15

A LOOK AHEAD…

Friday, March 7, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Friday, March 7, 7:30 pm at RationAles, Williamsville. FREE

Friday, March 7, 6:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $24-$29

Dead Alliance Buffalo will be performing the Grateful Dead’s legendary set from The Knickerbocker Arena in Albany, NY (March 24, 1990)

Friday, March 7, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo.

Friday, March 7, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26

Photo by Alan Esparza

Friday, March 7, 8 pm at UB Center for the Arts, Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo. $149.50, $89.50, $79.50, $69.50

Saturday, March 8, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $8/$10

Art of Jazz Series - Joe Alterman Trio plays Les McCann: Big Mo & Little Joe

Sunday, March 9, 3 pm at the Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building in the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $45/AKG member $40

Sunday, March 9, 7pm Doors at 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35

Thursday, March 13, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $35

Friday, March 14, 6 pm seating at The CAZ, South Buffalo. $79-$84

Friday, March 14, 7:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $20/$10

Friday, March 14, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $18/$23

Saturday, March 15, 11 am doors, 2:30 pm show (after the Sabres game) at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, March 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $24/$35

Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $30/$60

Friday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$30

Saturday, March 22, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15

A Fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish

Sunday April 6, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Buffalo Jazz Collective:

Sunday April 6, 2 pm at the main floor Ring of Knowledge, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Downtown Buffalo. FREE

Featuring Mark Filsionger (trumpet), John Hasselback, Jr. (trombone), George Caldwell (piano), Sabu Adeyola (bass), and John Bacon (drums).

Friday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45/$55

Twenty6 Productions presents:

Tuesday, April 15 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $29/$33

Tuesday, April 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $40

Kleinhans Music Hall presents:

Thursday, April 17, 6:30 doors at Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $61.50-$191.50

Saturday, April 19, 6:30 doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $29

Funtime Presents:

Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale

Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79

