Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Maybe being a 'tertiary concert market' isn't so bad; New show announcements; and a host of picks for this week
(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, music-freak family.
So… Every year, it seems, right around this time, regional social media erupts with complaints about Buffalo’s status as a tertiary concert market, and there is much wailing and gnashing of teeth, adding up to a general chorus of ‘We suck, because so-and-so act isn’t playing here, they’re skipping us for Toronto or Cleveland or even Rochester.’
I mean, I get it. I’m personally totally bummed that we didn’t end up getting the Phish show at Darien Lake that so many had heard was a definite done-deal. Alas…
And yet, I honestly don’t think we have much to complain about.
Recently, over a 10-day period, I caught The New Mastersounds at Buffalo Iron Works, Mercury Rev at the Town Ballroom, Dweezil Zappa at Kleinhans, and Jon Anderson & the Band Geeks at the Riviera Theatre. In between, I caught regional acts at The Caz, Molly MaGuire’s, and the Sportsmen’s Tavern. The total cost of all of this insanely awesome activity was less than a single average-priced ticket to an arena-type show.
If this is how it feels to be ‘overlooked,’ well… I think I’m ok with it.
Onward…
Thursday & Main concert announcements
Thursdays June 5 - July 31, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza, Downtown Buffalo. FREE
Hamburg Music Festival
Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17, Multiple Sites, Hamburg, NY. $40 2-day pass.
Arts Services Inc. Fundraiser:
Creative Connections
Tuesday, May 13, 5–7 pm at Tri-Main Center, Suite 401, Buffalo. $10
“Whether you're an emerging artist, a seasoned cultural worker, or just curious about who’s making things happen in WNY's arts scene, Creative Connections was designed with you in mind.
This curated event brings together artists, performers, administrators, musicians, and cultural leaders to build meaningful relationships.”
$10 ticket includes:
- Admission to the event
- Light refreshments
- Two complimentary drinks
- An investment in the arts across Western New York
Music Matters Summer Concert Series
Thursdays, June 5 - September 4, 7-10 pm (plus 2 Special Friday shows, July 11 and August 1) at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10.
June 5 - Olmsted Dub System & Critt’s Juke Joint
June 12 - Organ Fairchild
June 19 - Scarlet Begonias
June 26 - The Strictly Hip
July 3 - GROSH
July 10 - Jeff Miers’ Grateful Birthday Jam
**Friday, July 11 - Push the Lil’ Daisies (Ween tribute) ft/ Jason Staniszewski
July 17 - Little Mountain Band (plays the music of Little Feat and the Band)
July 24 - Lazlo Hollyfeld & Büe
July31 - The Scales (play the music of Phish)
**Friday, August 1 - Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
August 7 - Relics (play the music of Pink Floyd)
August 14 - TBA
August 21 - The Garage Doors (play the music of The Doors)
August 28 - the Damone Jackson Outcome & Tiger Chung Lee
September 4 - The Black Rock Beatles
New And Noteworthy:
Joss Stone
Wednesday, October 1, 7:30 pm at The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts, Buffalo. $50/$60/$70/$90. Tickets on sale Friday May 9.
BTPM The Bridge presents:
Soccer Mommy wsg/ Dummy
Wednesday, September 24, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo.$ Presale tickets on sale Thursday, May 8 at noon, code: FLOWERS. Tickets on sale Friday, May 9 at 10 am.
Jessie Murph
Thursday, August 21, 7:30 pm at Terminal B at Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. $
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party
Tuesday, December 16, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $49
John Papa Gros Band wsg/ Critt's Juke Joint
Saturday July 12, 2 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25
Panchiko w/Glixen
Tuesday, September 23, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $29.50-$88. Presale tickets on sale Thursday, May 8 at 10 am, code: FLOWERS. Tickets on sale Friday, May 9 at 10 am.
Rockin’ at the Buffalo AKG 2025: The Beaches, The Trews, and Menno Versteeg of Hollerado
Saturday, June 14, 5 pm at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $62.50 (all incl)
Grace Potter wsg/Johnnyswim
Saturday, July 19, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $66/$56/$28. Tickets on sale now.
The 5th Annual Hilltap Festival featuring Uncle Ben’s Remedy
Saturday, July 26, Holiday Valley, Ellicottville, NY.
(Early bird tickets are now on sale for $35 and include free parking, a lift ticket up to Spruce Lake, and a full-day of music and adventure sports demos and clinics. A twilight ticket will also be offered that provides admission to the base of the mountain for the final two musical performances.)
SAMF FEST: Willie Nile, 10 Cent Howl, Leroy Townes Band and The Love Supreme School
Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 1 pm gates open at the Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $20.00 SAMF Members (Availble at Sportsmens box office or with coupon code)/$30 public. Tickets on sale now.
Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation benefit:
Young the Giant
Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Niagara Falls, NY. $55/$75/$95/$125
Vinny Appice’s Sabbath Knights: A Night Of Black Sabbath
Friday, August 1, 6 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $25
The Surfrajettes wsg/ Evil Things
Thursday, June 26, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20
Saint Motel – The Symphony in the Sky Tour
Wednesday, October 29, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25/$112.75/$212.75 (all incl)
The Kensingtons, Cock Robin, The Informers, & Flashback
Sunday, June 22, 1 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $20
This week and beyond…
Kyle Yagielski’s Flow Bros
Featuring Dave Ruch, Vinnie Amico, Joe Bellanti, and Kyle Yagielski
Thursday, May 8, 6-7 pm in the front room at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. FREE
bob. an interpretation of the music of Bob Dylan
Featuring Al Shmier & Vinnie Amico (of moe.), Brian Lauri, Zach Fleitz, Charley Orlando
Thursday, May 8, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $25 Adv/$30 DoS
The Empty Pockets ft/ Elliot Scazzaro
Thursday, May 8, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25
DJ Brownie of The Disco Biscuits w/ Ulock
Thursday, May 8, 7:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Miller and The Other Sinners Trio
Thursday, May 8, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo.
Lindsey Holland Presents the Music of Kurt Elling
Thursday, May 8, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
Thursday Night Live: Creek Bend
Thursday, May 8, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Só Brasil Bossa Nova Featuring Saranaide
Friday, May 9, 7:30 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $30/$35
With George Caldwell (piano), Nelson Rivera (reeds and percussion), Dave Phillips (drums), Avery Weissman (bass) and Stu Weissman (guitar).
Rhythm & Brews ft/ The Lance Tanner Duo and Carina and the Six String Preachers
Friday, May 9, 6:30 pm doors at the Mary Seaton Room, Kleinhan’s Music Hall, Buffalo. $85 VIP/$45 GA
The Jay/Sharptet presents: The Love Songs of Chet Baker
Friday, May 9, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
Buffalo Music Coalition presents:
The Blues Brothers Review
Friday, May 9, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30
GROSH
Friday, May 9, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $
Erin Hoyle and the Constellations
w/ Elliot Hunt, Ian Liedke, Wally Galey, Joe Gogan
Friday, May 9, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $
Alex McArthur: Mother (A Celebration of Mother Earth and the Feminine Divine)
Original compositions and arrangements by Alex McArthur. With Harry Graser, Michael Ruopuli, and Bethany Ward.
Friday, May 9, 7 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, Buffalo. FREE/$25 suggested donation.
Dead Alliance Buffalo
Saturday, May 10, 7:30 pm at Coyote Cafe, Hamburg, NY. $10/$15
Photo City Presents:
Hip-Hop Underground
3 Rooms of Live Performances All Night!
Saturday, May 10, 7 pm at Luna Lounge, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Get tickets here.
Ft/Elijah Rich, Pretty Gary, OutlawJesse James, Yung AK, Taye Chopo, Cashis Green, Bandman Wayne, Diggie Mac, CBM, Frazier, OJ Blu Buccs, ThatDoodChris, Redeyez, GNP MULA & LTAMB PABLO, ABM Wavyy & Pop, MajorQP, Quisi LaFlare, Mic Magic, Sicko Ciccone, KillaRob TheRealah, Grizzy Oso, Just Money, Rey Pe$o, Malus Mac, Audi3k, Mr. 10 Stacks, CHOSEN, Super G, BookaMan2300, Fireflamespittersparks, Cripple Phlash, Mark2, & Treezy Ya Dig
DJ Nitelite // DJ Apollow // DJ Adithri - on deck all night
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
Grace Lougen and Grace Strumberg
Saturday, May 10, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Lita Ford w/ Nelson
Saturday, May 10, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $36-$67.90.
Emo Night Tour ft/Tremont and Record of the Year
Saturday, May 10, 8 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $
MJ Lenderman & The Wind w/ This is Lorelei
Saturday, May 10, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. SOLD OUT
Jim Healy and the Daydrinkers + Static!
Saturday, May 10, 5 pm Jim Healy and the Daydrinkers, 7:30 pm Static! at Buffalo Distilling Co., Buffalo.
Strange Souls: The Doors Reimagined
Saturday, May 10, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20 GA or $20/$25 Prefered ADV
Lavender Haze Collective Presents:
Family FUNKtion and the Sitar Jams
Saturday, May 10, 7 pm at Shatki Lounge, Buffalo. $20 suggested donation (cash only)
'I'm Not Okay, but I Will Be': an evening of emo, pop punk and 90s/2Ks alternative w/DJ Servo
Saturday, May 10, 6 pm at The Merry Shelley, Buffalo. FREE
BPO: Mendelssohn’s Italian
Under the direction of Fernanda Lastra.
Saturday, May 10, 7:30 pm and Sunday, May 11, 2:30 pm at Kleinhan’s Music Hall, Buffalo. $16.50-$90.50
Kishi Bashi w/ Oshima Brothers
Monday, May 12, 8pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $28/$32
Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman, w/Johnny Nobody & Roger Bryan
Tuesday, May 13, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $12/$15
The Furious Bongos – A Frank Zappa Project ft/ Robert Martin
Tuesday, May 13, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30
Buffalo Dead All-Stars ft/members of Sonic Garden, Workingmans Dead, Maniacs and Sunshine & Company
Wednesday, May 14, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Zepparella
Thursday, May 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30
Mary Ramsey & Joe Rozler
Thursday, May 15, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
Thursday Night Live: Wayne Moose Quartet wsg/Cindy Miller
Thursday, May 15, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
A Look Ahead…
The Fox Sisters and Thee Isolators
Friday, May 16, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10
Stress Dolls
Friday, May 16, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $
Emily Nenni wsg/ Dylan Earl
Friday, May 16, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $16/$20
Buffalo Porchfest
Saturday, May 17, 1-6 pm on various porches in the Elmwood Village, Buffalo.
Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute
Saturday, May 17, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30
Alison Pipitone w/ Grace Stumberg
Saturday, May 17, 6 pm doors & kitchen, 7:30 pm show at The Caz, South Buffalo. $24-$29
Lettuce
Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $49.92/$109.14/$120.99
J.WAIL Live Band ft/Natalie Cressman (Trey Anastasio Band), David Murphy (formerly of STS9), and members from Mihali Band, Hive Mind, and more
Friday, May 23, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $28.42-$33.85
Grateful Brunch w/Buffalo Dead All-Stars
Sunday, May 25, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Make reservations here.
Tune Into Wellness: A Mental Health Concert ft/Halfstride w/ Pretty Good State University & Blaised and Confused
Sunday, May 25, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works. $15
The Garcia Project
Thursday, May 29, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Funtime Presents
The Smiths etc, Murmur, Disintegration
Friday, May 30, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25
The Ohlson Family Roadshow
From New Orleans.
Friday, May 30, TWO SHOWS: 7 pm and 9 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15.
ABtrio & Aircraft wsg/Isaiah Gethers and the Love Supreme School of Music faculty band
Friday, May 30, 8:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
Twenty6 Productions presents:
Gantzer improv set w/members of Animal Envy, w/Witty Tarbox
Saturday, May 31, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
The Pine Dogs
Saturday, May 31, 3 pm doors at Sportsmens, Buffalo. $20
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears w/ Tim Britt Band
Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $23/$28
Free Sunday Blues at the Hilltop Inn and Grove
Sundays, May through August
Bill Does Bob: A Special Evening of Bill Kirchen and Bob Dylan Songs
Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25
An Evening with Chris Trapper
Friday, June 6, 9 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25/$30
Funtime Presents
Lazlo Hollyfeld performs Radiohead - In Rainbows
Saturday, June 7, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $22.50
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.