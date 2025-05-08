AI Design by Kim Miers

Hey there, music-freak family.

So… Every year, it seems, right around this time, regional social media erupts with complaints about Buffalo’s status as a tertiary concert market, and there is much wailing and gnashing of teeth, adding up to a general chorus of ‘We suck, because so-and-so act isn’t playing here, they’re skipping us for Toronto or Cleveland or even Rochester.’

I mean, I get it. I’m personally totally bummed that we didn’t end up getting the Phish show at Darien Lake that so many had heard was a definite done-deal. Alas…

And yet, I honestly don’t think we have much to complain about.

Recently, over a 10-day period, I caught The New Mastersounds at Buffalo Iron Works, Mercury Rev at the Town Ballroom, Dweezil Zappa at Kleinhans, and Jon Anderson & the Band Geeks at the Riviera Theatre. In between, I caught regional acts at The Caz, Molly MaGuire’s, and the Sportsmen’s Tavern. The total cost of all of this insanely awesome activity was less than a single average-priced ticket to an arena-type show.

If this is how it feels to be ‘overlooked,’ well… I think I’m ok with it.

Onward…

Thursdays June 5 - July 31, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza, Downtown Buffalo. FREE

Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17, Multiple Sites, Hamburg, NY. $40 2-day pass.

Arts Services Inc. Fundraiser:

Creative Connections

Tuesday, May 13, 5–7 pm at Tri-Main Center, Suite 401, Buffalo. $10

“Whether you're an emerging artist, a seasoned cultural worker, or just curious about who’s making things happen in WNY's arts scene, Creative Connections was designed with you in mind.

This curated event brings together artists, performers, administrators, musicians, and cultural leaders to build meaningful relationships.”

$10 ticket includes:

- Admission to the event

- Light refreshments

- Two complimentary drinks

- An investment in the arts across Western New York

Thursdays, June 5 - September 4, 7-10 pm (plus 2 Special Friday shows, July 11 and August 1) at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10.

June 5 - Olmsted Dub System & Critt’s Juke Joint

June 12 - Organ Fairchild

June 19 - Scarlet Begonias

June 26 - The Strictly Hip

July 3 - GROSH

July 10 - Jeff Miers’ Grateful Birthday Jam

**Friday, July 11 - Push the Lil’ Daisies (Ween tribute) ft/ Jason Staniszewski

July 17 - Little Mountain Band (plays the music of Little Feat and the Band)

July 24 - Lazlo Hollyfeld & Büe

July31 - The Scales (play the music of Phish)

**Friday, August 1 - Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

August 7 - Relics (play the music of Pink Floyd)

August 14 - TBA

August 21 - The Garage Doors (play the music of The Doors)

August 28 - the Damone Jackson Outcome & Tiger Chung Lee

September 4 - The Black Rock Beatles

New And Noteworthy:

Wednesday, October 1, 7:30 pm at The University at Buffalo Center for the Arts, Buffalo. $50/$60/$70/$90. Tickets on sale Friday May 9.

BTPM The Bridge presents:

Wednesday, September 24, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo.$ Presale tickets on sale Thursday, May 8 at noon, code: FLOWERS. Tickets on sale Friday, May 9 at 10 am.

Thursday, August 21, 7:30 pm at Terminal B at Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. $

Tuesday, December 16, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $49

Saturday July 12, 2 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25

Tuesday, September 23, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $29.50-$88. Presale tickets on sale Thursday, May 8 at 10 am, code: FLOWERS. Tickets on sale Friday, May 9 at 10 am.

Saturday, June 14, 5 pm at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $62.50 (all incl)

Saturday, July 19, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $66/$56/$28. Tickets on sale now.

Saturday, July 26, Holiday Valley, Ellicottville, NY.

(Early bird tickets are now on sale for $35 and include free parking, a lift ticket up to Spruce Lake, and a full-day of music and adventure sports demos and clinics. A twilight ticket will also be offered that provides admission to the base of the mountain for the final two musical performances.)

SAMF FEST: Willie Nile, 10 Cent Howl, Leroy Townes Band and The Love Supreme School

Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 1 pm gates open at the Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $20.00 SAMF Members (Availble at Sportsmens box office or with coupon code)/$30 public. Tickets on sale now.

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation benefit:

Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Niagara Falls, NY. $55/$75/$95/$125

Friday, August 1, 6 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $25

Thursday, June 26, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Wednesday, October 29, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25/$112.75/$212.75 (all incl)

Sunday, June 22, 1 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $20

This week and beyond…

Kyle Yagielski’s Flow Bros

Featuring Dave Ruch, Vinnie Amico, Joe Bellanti, and Kyle Yagielski

Thursday, May 8, 6-7 pm in the front room at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. FREE

Featuring Al Shmier & Vinnie Amico (of moe.), Brian Lauri, Zach Fleitz, Charley Orlando

Thursday, May 8, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $25 Adv/$30 DoS

The Empty Pockets ft/ Elliot Scazzaro

Thursday, May 8, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25

Thursday, May 8, 7:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Thursday, May 8, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo.

Thursday, May 8, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Thursday, May 8, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, May 9, 7:30 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $30/$35

With George Caldwell (piano), Nelson Rivera (reeds and percussion), Dave Phillips (drums), Avery Weissman (bass) and Stu Weissman (guitar).

Friday, May 9, 6:30 pm doors at the Mary Seaton Room, Kleinhan’s Music Hall, Buffalo. $85 VIP/$45 GA

Friday, May 9, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Friday, May 9, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30

GROSH

Friday, May 9, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $

Erin Hoyle and the Constellations

w/ Elliot Hunt, Ian Liedke, Wally Galey, Joe Gogan

Friday, May 9, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $

Alex McArthur: Mother (A Celebration of Mother Earth and the Feminine Divine)

Original compositions and arrangements by Alex McArthur. With Harry Graser, Michael Ruopuli, and Bethany Ward.

Friday, May 9, 7 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, Buffalo. FREE/$25 suggested donation.

Dead Alliance Buffalo

Saturday, May 10, 7:30 pm at Coyote Cafe, Hamburg, NY. $10/$15

Photo City Presents:

3 Rooms of Live Performances All Night!

Saturday, May 10, 7 pm at Luna Lounge, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Get tickets here.

Ft/Elijah Rich, Pretty Gary, OutlawJesse James, Yung AK, Taye Chopo, Cashis Green, Bandman Wayne, Diggie Mac, CBM, Frazier, OJ Blu Buccs, ThatDoodChris, Redeyez, GNP MULA & LTAMB PABLO, ABM Wavyy & Pop, MajorQP, Quisi LaFlare, Mic Magic, Sicko Ciccone, KillaRob TheRealah, Grizzy Oso, Just Money, Rey Pe$o, Malus Mac, Audi3k, Mr. 10 Stacks, CHOSEN, Super G, BookaMan2300, Fireflamespittersparks, Cripple Phlash, Mark2, & Treezy Ya Dig

DJ Nitelite // DJ Apollow // DJ Adithri - on deck all night

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday, May 10, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, May 10, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $36-$67.90.

Saturday, May 10, 8 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $

Saturday, May 10, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. SOLD OUT

Jim Healy and the Daydrinkers + Static!

Saturday, May 10, 5 pm Jim Healy and the Daydrinkers, 7:30 pm Static! at Buffalo Distilling Co., Buffalo.

Saturday, May 10, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20 GA or $20/$25 Prefered ADV

Lavender Haze Collective Presents:

Saturday, May 10, 7 pm at Shatki Lounge, Buffalo. $20 suggested donation (cash only)

Saturday, May 10, 6 pm at The Merry Shelley, Buffalo. FREE

Under the direction of Fernanda Lastra.

Saturday, May 10, 7:30 pm and Sunday, May 11, 2:30 pm at Kleinhan’s Music Hall, Buffalo. $16.50-$90.50

Monday, May 12, 8pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $28/$32

Tuesday, May 13, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $12/$15

Tuesday, May 13, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30

Wednesday, May 14, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Thursday, May 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30

Thursday, May 15, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Thursday, May 15, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

A Look Ahead…

Friday, May 16, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Stress Dolls

Friday, May 16, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $

Friday, May 16, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $16/$20

Saturday, May 17, 1-6 pm on various porches in the Elmwood Village, Buffalo.

Saturday, May 17, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30

Saturday, May 17, 6 pm doors & kitchen, 7:30 pm show at The Caz, South Buffalo. $24-$29

Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $49.92/$109.14/$120.99

Friday, May 23, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $28.42-$33.85

Sunday, May 25, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Make reservations here.

Sunday, May 25, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works. $15

Thursday, May 29, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Funtime Presents

Friday, May 30, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25

From New Orleans.

Friday, May 30, TWO SHOWS: 7 pm and 9 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15.

Friday, May 30, 8:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Twenty6 Productions presents:

Gantzer improv set w/members of Animal Envy, w/Witty Tarbox

Saturday, May 31, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, May 31, 3 pm doors at Sportsmens, Buffalo. $20

Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $23/$28

Free Sunday Blues at the Hilltop Inn and Grove

Sundays, May through August

Bill Does Bob: A Special Evening of Bill Kirchen and Bob Dylan Songs

Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Friday, June 6, 9 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25/$30

Funtime Presents

Saturday, June 7, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $22.50