The News Mastersounds. Buffalo Iron Works, 4/20/2025. Photo by Michael Lee Jackson.

A few days prior to Sunday’s performance at Buffalo Iron Works, British funk/soul-jazz quartet The New Mastersounds announced that this would be their final US jaunt, as they’d be officially retiring from international touring following a run of shows that will conclude in Denver at year’s end.

I groaned - audibly, not metaphorically - when the news reached me. And then I doubled down on plans for the band’s Iron Works show, by calling friends, writing about it, generally being annoying to anyone within earshot by extolling the Mastersounds’ virtues, and playing the whole ‘Dude, you gotta go!’ card.

I mean, how often does a band of this calibre play in Buffalo while the worlds of Easter Sunday and 4/20 happen to be colliding? Never, in my recollection.

I quite viscerally felt the need for some ‘rebirth’ and ‘new dawn’ vibes, and judging by Sunday’s crowd - which was thin for all of 15 minutes when I first arrived, and then became, quite suddenly, packed around 5 minutes prior to showtime - I wasn’t the only one.

It wasn’t surprising that such a heavy contingent from the Buffalo musician community turned out for this gig, for The Mastersounds are in possession of something truly rare - that delicate blend of serious virtuosity and complete dedication to the groove and the pocket.

Musicians tend to be in awe of this particular skill set, because it can’t really be learned - it needs to be felt, lived, and fully inhabited. When it comes together, as it did from the first downbeat of the Mastersounds’ set, it produces a feeling of elevated euphoria in the listener, something akin to pure joy. Quite obviously one needn’t be a musician to feel this deeply, and many veterans of Mastersounds gigs past filled the room, and danced heartily throughout.

It’s true that guitarist Eddie Roberts is a focal point for Mastersounds fans, and that his ability to lead the group into exciting improvisatory areas without ever sacrificing an iota of swing is beyond inspiring. But every band member - in addition to Roberts, bassist Pete Shand, organist/pianist Joe Tatton and drummer Simon Allen - is a fierce and mighty musician force, contributing significantly to the Mastersounds’ funk-soul-jazz gumbo.

Like a heavily caffeinated version of New Orleans legends The Meters, with a heavy dose of early George Benson (think 1968’s soul-jazz masterpiece Giblet Gravy) and a dash of Jimmy Smith and Jack McDuff, The Mastersounds blazed through a 21-song set that left us breathless and exhilarated.

I’d like to believe that this incredible show will not be the band’s last in Buffalo. This band is a beacon of light.

The New Mastersounds. Buffalo Iron Works, 4/20/2025. Photos by Michael Lee Jackson.

Kudos to opener The Sideways, a Rochester-based funky soul/pop collective that ably warmed the assembled up with a fiery set of originals and choice covers. And a heart shout-out to bassist Nate Kalnitz, drummer Jon Fohl, and guitarist Zack Mikida for representing Buffalo in this jubilant collective.