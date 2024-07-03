Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
New show announcements, a handful of postponements, and a curated list of essential summer concerts in the coming weeks
Hello, music lovers. Hope you’re all having an awesome and musical summer.
I’m dropping a curated list of shows covering a two-week period this time around, as I’m taking some vacation time next week - my always-on-the-move son Declan is spending his break from SZA tour back home with us, and that time together has become even more rare and precious as the years fly by. So I’ll be avoiding burying my face in a computer or a phone, to get the most out of the experience.
While he’s home, Music is Art is presenting an Alliance Session on Monday, July 15, and they’ve asked me to lead a live Q & A with Declan, about his life in music, experiences on the road, etc - just to finally drive home the point that ‘child is father to the man’, I guess. Hah! This is happening at Music is Art (617 Main St.) at 7 p.m. It’s free and open to all. Oh, and BYOB, too!
In other Music is Art News, if you haven’t yet heard, this year’s MIA Festival has been moved to the Outer Harbor, Lakeside Lawn and Terminal B Ampitheatre grounds. You can read the whole story here:
There seem to be an abundance of tour postponements happening, from Neil Young & Crazy Horse cancelling their whole tour, to Pearl Jam, who had to shuffle some European dates after Eddie Vedder fell ill.
Closer to home, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers’ Spirit Trail 25th Anniversary show originally slated for Monday, July 8 at the Riviera Theatre, has been bumped to Monday, October 7 at the same venue. Read about it here.
The Heart/Cheap Trick double bill scheduled for August 11 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo has been indefinitely postponed, as Heart has bumped all its remaining tour dates to allow singer Ann Wilson some time to recover from surgery, and begin a program of preventive chemotherapy. All tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date, which will be announced “in the coming weeks,” according to KeyBank Center.
Here’s some suggestions for your live music diet over the next few weeks. I’ll see you all soon!
Just announced:
Emily Wolfe
Saturday, August 24, 8 pm at The 9th Ward at Babesville, $17/$20
Buy tickets here.
Wilco
Friday July 5, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $69 - $139
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Girls of GROSH featuring Susan Kincaid
Thursday, July 4, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10
Classic Vinyl Live!: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers "Damn the Torpedoes"
Monday, July 8, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15
(Live performance of the iconic Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers album by Geno McManus, Brian Burd, Rob Lynch, Joe Rozler and Jeff Miers. Conversation and Q&A with host Jeff and guest Geno McManus will precede the live show.)
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Buffalo Dead '79
Thursday, July 11, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10
(Performing the epic Grateful Dead's 11/9/79 Buffalo Memorial Auditorium show. Featuring an all-star lineup of Eric Crittenden, Damone Jackson, Aaron Ziolkowski, Joe Muffoletto, Kevin Kay, Jeff Miers and Jennifer Rose.)
Stone City Affair – Featuring the Stone City Band wsg/Kenny Hawkins & the All Star Band
Saturday, July 13, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $50-$75
Wolfman Jack
Friday, July5, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $12
(Featuring veteran musicians from the New England area performing the Live Dead -era of Grateful Dead music. )
Norah Jones wsg/Mavis Staples
Saturday, July 6, 7:30 pm at the Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, N.Y. $35/$49.50
Get the Led Out
Saturday, July 6, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25/$30
The Tea Party, Headstones, and The Trews
Thursday, July 11, 6 pm at the Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $$
Toronzo Cannon
Saturday, July 13, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $25
KeyBank Live at Larkin: Blues 4 Vets with Miller & the Other Sinners & more
Wednesday, July 3, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. Free
Grosh with special guests Indre and Wes Parker
Wednesday, July 3, 8 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Free
Harmonia Vocal Jazz Ensemble
Thursday, July 11, 7:30 pm in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$10 student
The Big Lonesome w/Lonestar Sailing and Ian McCuen
Thursday, July 11, 7 pm at the Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $10
Analog Kids w/ Uncovered
Wednesday, July 10, 6 pm at Gateway Harbor Concert Series, Tonawanda, N.Y. FREE
Olmsted Dub System
Saturday, July 6, 6 pm at RationAles, Williamsville. FREE
Workingman’s Dead
Sunday, July 7, 4pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15
Central Terminal Summer Concert Series: DRay with Universal Phunk, BPO String Ensemble
Thursday, July 11, 5 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo. FREE
Saranaide - Afro-Latino Night
Friday, July 12, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $13/$15
Janet Jackson wsg/Nelly
Friday, July 5, 8 pm at Darien Lake Amphiteater, Darien Center, N.Y. $$
The Strictly Hip
Thursday, July 4, 8 pm at Frankie Primo’s +39 North, Tonawanda, NY. FREE
Strange Summerfest
Saturday, July 13, 12 noon at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, N.Y. $20/$30
The Wag's Beatles Spectacular
Saturday, July 6, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20 (Family Friendly)
Counting Crows
Tuesday, July 9, 6:30 pm at the Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $$
Thursday & Main: Son of the Sun, A House Safe For Tigers
Thursday, July 11, 5 pm at Fountain Plaza, Buffalo. FREE
The Twang Gang with Elton Lammie, McCarthyizm, & The Informers
Thursday, July 4, 2 pm in Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $$ at door
KeyBank Live at Larkin: Talking Dead Heads
Wednesday, July 17, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. Free
Funktional Flow
Sunday, July 7, 4 pm at The Cowboy on The Lake, Blasdell. $15
Jazz at Richardson: Wendell Rivera Latin Jazz Ensemble
Sunday, July 14, 4:30 pm at Richardson Olmstead Complex, Buffalo. FREE
Public Water Supply
Friday, July 5, 6 pm at Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora, N.Y. $20/$30
When We Were Warped: Off The Wall!, UnCovered, and Amateur Hockey Club
Friday, July 12, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $10
Buffalo Dead All-Stars
Wednesday, July 10, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $
(Featuring Rob Enderle, Brad Robbins, Jamie Sunshine, Justin DeCarlo, Mark Hitchcock and Judd Sunshine)
Mark Filsinger Quartet
Saturday, July 13, 7pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10
Red Hot Chili Peppers w/ Wand
Friday, July 12, 8 pm at Darien Lake Amphiteater, Darien Center, N.Y.
The Aquabats w/The Aggrolites and Left Alone
Tuesday, July 9, 7 pm at Town Ballroom. $32
Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers: The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series
Friday, July 5, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$20
Buffalo Ska Fest
Satuday, July 13, 4 pm at Buffalo Iron Works. $40
Witty Tarbox, Johnny & The Man Kids and Whitetails
Friday, July 5, 7 pm at Riff City, Buffalo. $10
Yellow Jack’s Album Release Party wsg/Captain Tom’s Mystery Project
Saturday, July 13, 4:00 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. $20
Jamey Johnson wsg/Ben Haggard
Tuesday, July 16, 8 pm at the Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, N.Y. $35/$49.50
moe. wsg/Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Wednesday, July 17, 6 pm at the Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $$
Jazz Night with John Bacon Quartet
Monday, July 8, 6:30 pm at Gene McCarthy’s, Buffalo
Bidwell Concert Series: The Strictly Hip
Tuesday, July 9, 7 pm at Bidwell Park, Buffalo. FREE
