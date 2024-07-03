AI Design by Kim Miers

Hello, music lovers. Hope you’re all having an awesome and musical summer.

I’m dropping a curated list of shows covering a two-week period this time around, as I’m taking some vacation time next week - my always-on-the-move son Declan is spending his break from SZA tour back home with us, and that time together has become even more rare and precious as the years fly by. So I’ll be avoiding burying my face in a computer or a phone, to get the most out of the experience.

While he’s home, Music is Art is presenting an Alliance Session on Monday, July 15, and they’ve asked me to lead a live Q & A with Declan, about his life in music, experiences on the road, etc - just to finally drive home the point that ‘child is father to the man’, I guess. Hah! This is happening at Music is Art (617 Main St.) at 7 p.m. It’s free and open to all. Oh, and BYOB, too!

In other Music is Art News, if you haven’t yet heard, this year’s MIA Festival has been moved to the Outer Harbor, Lakeside Lawn and Terminal B Ampitheatre grounds. You can read the whole story here:

There seem to be an abundance of tour postponements happening, from Neil Young & Crazy Horse cancelling their whole tour, to Pearl Jam, who had to shuffle some European dates after Eddie Vedder fell ill.

Closer to home, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers’ Spirit Trail 25th Anniversary show originally slated for Monday, July 8 at the Riviera Theatre, has been bumped to Monday, October 7 at the same venue. Read about it here.

The Heart/Cheap Trick double bill scheduled for August 11 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo has been indefinitely postponed, as Heart has bumped all its remaining tour dates to allow singer Ann Wilson some time to recover from surgery, and begin a program of preventive chemotherapy. All tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date, which will be announced “in the coming weeks,” according to KeyBank Center.

Here’s some suggestions for your live music diet over the next few weeks. I’ll see you all soon!

Just announced:

Emily Wolfe

Saturday, August 24, 8 pm at The 9th Ward at Babesville, $17/$20

Friday July 5, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $69 - $139

Thursday, July 4, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10

Monday, July 8, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15

(Live performance of the iconic Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers album by Geno McManus, Brian Burd, Rob Lynch, Joe Rozler and Jeff Miers. Conversation and Q&A with host Jeff and guest Geno McManus will precede the live show.)

Thursday, July 11, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10

(Performing the epic Grateful Dead's 11/9/79 Buffalo Memorial Auditorium show. Featuring an all-star lineup of Eric Crittenden, Damone Jackson, Aaron Ziolkowski, Joe Muffoletto, Kevin Kay, Jeff Miers and Jennifer Rose.)

Saturday, July 13, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $50-$75

Friday, July5, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $12

(Featuring veteran musicians from the New England area performing the Live Dead -era of Grateful Dead music. )

Saturday, July 6, 7:30 pm at the Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, N.Y. $35/$49.50

Saturday, July 6, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25/$30

Thursday, July 11, 6 pm at the Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $$

Saturday, July 13, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $25

Wednesday, July 3, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. Free

Wednesday, July 3, 8 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Free

Thursday, July 11, 7:30 pm in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$10 student

Thursday, July 11, 7 pm at the Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $10

Wednesday, July 10, 6 pm at Gateway Harbor Concert Series, Tonawanda, N.Y. FREE

Saturday, July 6, 6 pm at RationAles, Williamsville. FREE

Sunday, July 7, 4pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Thursday, July 11, 5 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, July 12, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $13/$15

Friday, July 5, 8 pm at Darien Lake Amphiteater, Darien Center, N.Y. $$

Thursday, July 4, 8 pm at Frankie Primo’s +39 North, Tonawanda, NY. FREE

Saturday, July 13, 12 noon at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, N.Y. $20/$30

Saturday, July 6, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20 (Family Friendly)

Tuesday, July 9, 6:30 pm at the Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $$

Thursday, July 11, 5 pm at Fountain Plaza, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, July 4, 2 pm in Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $$ at door

Wednesday, July 17, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. Free

Sunday, July 7, 4 pm at The Cowboy on The Lake, Blasdell. $15

Sunday, July 14, 4:30 pm at Richardson Olmstead Complex, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, July 5, 6 pm at Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora, N.Y. $20/$30

Friday, July 12, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $10

Wednesday, July 10, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $

(Featuring Rob Enderle, Brad Robbins, Jamie Sunshine, Justin DeCarlo, Mark Hitchcock and Judd Sunshine)

Saturday, July 13, 7pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

Friday, July 12, 8 pm at Darien Lake Amphiteater, Darien Center, N.Y.

Tuesday, July 9, 7 pm at Town Ballroom. $32

Friday, July 5, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$20

Satuday, July 13, 4 pm at Buffalo Iron Works. $40

Friday, July 5, 7 pm at Riff City, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, July 13, 4:00 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. $20

Tuesday, July 16, 8 pm at the Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, N.Y. $35/$49.50

Wednesday, July 17, 6 pm at the Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $$

Monday, July 8, 6:30 pm at Gene McCarthy’s, Buffalo

Tuesday, July 9, 7 pm at Bidwell Park, Buffalo. FREE