AI Design by Kim Miers

When Robby Takac and his Music is Art team announced in early Spring that their annual MIA Festival would be relocating from its home of many years at Buffalo Riverworks and neighboring Riverfest Park to the grounds of the AKG Art Museum, their enthusiasm was palpable.

Today, however, that team announced that making the festival happen at the AKG and adjacent Buffalo State University campus had become an untenable proposal, despite all the hard work and energy they poured into the idea.

“After months of planning, Music is Art Festival organizers and AKG staff have agreed that too many challenges stand in the way of presenting our annual music festival on the grounds of Buffalo's AKG and Buffalo State University without compromising the energy and character of the event,” a Music is Art press release reads.

“In order to present WNY with the experience that it has come to expect with our annual festival, we are beyond excited to announce that the AKG and BSU will be joining us at our new location, Buffalo’s newest concert venue Terminal B, the neighboring Lakeside Lawn, and Buffalo’s Outer Harbor.”

MIA Festival ’24 will take place on Saturday, September 21, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. As ever, admission is free. The Outer Harbor, Lakeside Lawn and Terminal B Amphitheater site’s nearly 17 acres of lakefront grounds provides ample space for the 26 stages, hundreds of musical acts, dancers, DJs, performance artists, 50-plus displaying artists, dozens of live art installations, circus arts, kids activities, food trucks, vendors and libations that will comprise this year’s festival.

“The Music is Art Festival strives to be a beacon of artistic expression and a truly inclusive cultural gathering in Buffalo showcasing the vibrant energy and diverse talents of the local and regional art and music scene,” says MIA Executive Director Tracy Fletcher.

“As we continue to prepare to present our annual event, we are filled with excitement and anticipation for what this year's festival will bring.”

Visit www.musicisart.org/festival or follow MIA on social media @MusicIsArtBflo for announcements on band lineups and schedules as they become available.