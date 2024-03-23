Robby Takac announcing the MIA Fest’s return to the grounds of the AKG. Photo by Jeff Miers.

After seven years on the grounds of Buffalo RiverWorks and the adjacent Buffalo RiverFest Park, the annual Music is Art festival is moving back to the Elmwood Village region.

The 2024 Music is Art Festival will take place on some 17 stages spread across the grounds of both the Buffalo AKG Art Museum and Buffalo State University on Saturday, September 21.

The Festival, which debuted in Allentown in 2002, made its home on the grounds of the AKG and neighboring Delaware Park for several years, beginning in 2007. Organizers have long felt that the Museum is, in a sense, MIA’s ”spiritual” home, one where the connection between music and myriad other art forms is made manifest.

"We are thrilled to bring the Music is Art Festival back to the AKG, where it really grew into the encompassing event that it is today," Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls bassist and festival founder, said during a press conference in the Buffalo AKG Art Museum auditorium on Friday.

"AKG Buffalo and Buffalo State are not just venues; they are symbols of the rich artistic heritage and vibrant community spirit that this festival celebrates. We're committed to creating an immersive experience that highlights the incredible talent of Buffalo's artists, musicians, and creatives.”

“All of us at the Buffalo AKG are delighted to welcome Music is Art back to the museum,” said Janne Sirén, Peggy Pierce Elfvin Director. “When Robby and his team approached me about holding their beloved festival in our neighborhood and on our campus, I couldn’t say yes fast enough. We look forward to welcoming musicians, artists, and passionate fans from all walks of life to this celebration of Western New York’s remarkably vibrant cultural scene.”

"It is always such a pleasure when we can collaborate with others in our community to bring exciting events like the Music Is Art Festival to the campus for all to enjoy," said Buffalo State University Interim President Bonita R. Durand, Ph.D. "I thank Robby Takac, Music Is Art, all our other community partners, along with our Buffalo State staff who worked to make this possible.”

Bands and artists interested in participating in this year’s festival can visit www.musicisart.org/festival. General information is available on social media via @MusicisArtBflo.