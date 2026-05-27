Recording today’s episode was a real treat for me. Having Alex Khoury, Cody Tarbox, Seth Bykowski and Colin Gray - who are known collectively as Witty Tarbox - in the studio with me, with instruments in hand and plenty of stories to tell, felt like one of those cool spontaneous backyard hangs around the fire-pit. A moment you didn’t see coming, but that arrived with an air of familiarity. Like, we’ve all been here before, even though we just met.



As you’ll hear, these four musicians are a band of brothers, a group of guys who found their musical tribe when they met each other, and allowed a unique, rootsy, rustic, and rockin’ sound to develop organically. They come from different backgrounds, and possess widely varied skill sets, but when they lock in together, something magical that is well beyond the sum of its parts emerges.



The band recently travelled to the fabled Dreamland Recording Studios, just outside Woodstock, NY, to track what became their new album, Midnight Sun. We talked about that experience, and the guys performed some of the material that emerged from those sessions live here at 678 Main Studios. What emerged is one of my favorite episodes of the podcast to date.



So make yourself comfortable, pour yourself a cold one if you’re so inclined, and come hang with us for a little while.



Welcome to Why Music Matters, Witty Tarbox…

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