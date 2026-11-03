Miers on Music

Miers on Music

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Back Office Guides's avatar
Back Office Guides
1d

What stood out to me was that Mohawk Place is being revived by musicians themselves, rather than by an outside operator coming in with a generic plan. That history — a room that hosted touring bands, local bands, and basement-show energy in a larger space — is hard to recreate from scratch, so keeping that character while updating the building seems like the real challenge. I am curious how the new owners will balance local Buffalo acts with touring shows, since that mix is often what keeps a room like this feeling like part of a scene instead of just a stop on a tour.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dharma Din Creatives · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture