Hey there, music lovers! Welcome to Why Music Matters!



Today, we present another edition of our intermittent series “Generations,” focusing on families that have passed on their love of music from parents to children, and have created musical legacies in the process.



Today, I’m joined in the studio by the Weissman family - father Stu, and his sons, Ethan and Avery.



Music runs deep in this family. Dad Stu is a renowned jazz guitarist and music educator who remains highly active in the Western New York music scene. Stu is lovingly known as the king of hip guitar chord voicing in Buffalo. Whether he’s breathing new life into a tune from the Great American Songbook, re-harmonizing a standard, or helping a student unfold the beautiful mysteries of jazz harmony, Stu is the man.



Stu passed both his immense talent and his incredible ear to his sons.



Avery is a bassist and guitarist actively engaged in the Buffalo music community. He is a virtuoso, capable of tackling everything from blazing heavy metal to supple jazz, indie and alternative rock, and even pop.



Ethan is an incredibly inventive guitarist, audio engineer and producer, whose blend of jaw-dropping chops and memorable melodic lines makes him one of the most inventive guitarists to emerge from Buffalo over the past decade.



I studied jazz guitar with Stu in the 90s, and later, we shared innumerable precious times making music with our kids, who grew up together and jammed on a regular basis for years.



It gives me great pleasure to welcome to Why Music Matters Stu, Ethan and Avery Weissman!



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