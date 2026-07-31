Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives.



I’m your host, musician and music journalist Jeff Miers.



On today’s episode, I’m joined by my friend, guitarist, vocalist, teacher and music promoter Aaron Ziolkowski.



One of the hardest working musicians on the Buffalo scene, Aaron is a member of the Little Mountain Band, Dead Alliance Buffalo, and Eberwine.



He also manages to fit in gigs as a solo artist, and as part of the rotating cast of musicians playing one-offs at specially curated shows within the broader jam-based community.



In all of these musical scenarios, Aaron shines as a stellar accompanist, one whose subtle, incisive rhythm guitar playing elevates ensemble improvisations toward the stratosphere.



He’s also one of the most soulful vocalists you’re ever gonna hear, whether he’s singing one of his own songs, or digging deep into Grateful Dead ballad or rustic funky number by The Band.



We talked about all of this and more during Aaron’s visit to 678 Main Studios.



Welcome to Why Music Matters, Aaron Ziolkowski…

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