Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives.



I’m your host, musician and music journalist Jeff Miers.



For today’s episode, I had the pleasure of hanging out with my friend, the musician and music educator Eric Crittenden.



Critt, as he’s known throughout the Buffalo music scene, is a saxophonist, keyboardist and singer with deep roots in our region’s funk, soul, r&b and jam scenes. More significantly, in my view, he is one of the greatest band-leaders to call Buffalo home. Whatever the musical scenario, Critt has that elusive, difficult-to-define ability to elevate the proceedings by lending soulfulness, funkiness, and infectious enthusiasm. I know from personal experience that Critt can change the vibe among the musicians for the better as soon as he sets foot on the bandstand, before he even plays a note.



I asked him about this ability, and about his musical roots, his thoughts on how music scenes evolve and how they fail to evolve, his belief in the importance of musical mentorship, and what he believes is the real meaning of ‘success,’ when it comes to a living a life in music.



If you know Critt, you know he calls things as he sees them, eloquently, incisively, and fearlessly.



If you don’t know him… well, you’re about to get to know him over the next hour. Fasten your seatbelts.



Welcome to Why Music Matters, Critt…

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