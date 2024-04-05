Hello music lovers, and welcome to another edition of Why Music Matters.

In this episode, I chat with jazz musician, bandleader and educator Walter Kemp.

Walter just released an astounding new album, called Black Whole Live, a fiery, dynamic live set featuring a band that includes saxophonist Brent Birkhead, violinist Scott Tixler, bassist Rishon Odel and drummer Allan Mednard.

Kemp describes the sound this ensemble makes as “Afro-Terrestrial Sonic Interplay,’ and he’s right - in this mix, you can easily hear the jagged edges of forward-looking improvisation milestones from jazz history, and the sounds of the music of the future.

As a performer, composer, producer, touring musician and educator, Walter Kemp has crystallized the positive force that music can be in our lives. He’s got a lot to say about why music matters, in his life and in the culture as a whole.

Let’s get to it!