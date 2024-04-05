Why Music Matters with Jeff Miers: Episode 16 - Walter Kemp
Jazz Musician, Bandleader & Educator, Walter Kemp
Hello music lovers, and welcome to another edition of Why Music Matters.
In this episode, I chat with jazz musician, bandleader and educator Walter Kemp.
Walter just released an astounding new album, called Black Whole Live, a fiery, dynamic live set featuring a band that includes saxophonist Brent Birkhead, violinist Scott Tixler, bassist Rishon Odel and drummer Allan Mednard.
Kemp describes the sound this ensemble makes as “Afro-Terrestrial Sonic Interplay,’ and he’s right - in this mix, you can easily hear the jagged edges of forward-looking improvisation milestones from jazz history, and the sounds of the music of the future.
As a performer, composer, producer, touring musician and educator, Walter Kemp has crystallized the positive force that music can be in our lives. He’s got a lot to say about why music matters, in his life and in the culture as a whole.
Let’s get to it!
Amazon Podcast HERE.
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.