Hey there, music-lovers.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives. I’m your host, Jeff Miers.

Way back on episode 12 of the podcast, I was joined by my friend, the musicologist, writer, historian and archivist Ray Wawrzyniak. Ray’s main passion in life, aside from his family, is the beloved Canadian progressive music trio Rush.

As fellow Rush freaks, Ray and myself became fast friends after meeting about a decade back, bonding over discussions of the nuances of this dearly missed band’s body of work.

With Rush now celebrating 50 years of groundbreaking work - and in consideration of the fact that Ray’s first appearance on Why Music Matters remains one of the most popular episodes of the series - it struck me as fitting to invite him back for another go-round.

We discussed the various Rush-related projects Ray is currently involved in, the forthcoming debut of Rushfest Toronto, the Buffalo area’s continuing love affair with this great Canadian band, the timelessness of the finest music in the Rush catalog, and why - for both of us, and for so many others - Rush music continues to matter.

Welcome back to Why Music Matters, Ray Wawrzyniak…



Apple Podcast:

Spotify Podcast: