Hello, music lovers! Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives.

Today’s guests are two of my favorite musicians in all of the Western New York area, and they also happen to be two-thirds of one of my favorite bands - the postmodern, jam-based trio Organ Fairchild.

Guitarist Dave Ruch and drummer Corey Kertzie have been playing in bands together since meeting as high school students. They’ve been a major part of the Buffalo-area music scene for decades, but instead of sliding into complacency and plucking the low-hanging fruit, they challenged themselves and their audience by forming Organ Fairchild five years back, employing the deep musical bond they’ve been nurturing for years as a springboard to a fresh, forward-looking instrumental sound.

With their latest effort, Songs We Didn’t Write, about to drop, and a long summer of local, regional and festival appearances about to kick off, Dave and Corey took some time to chat with me about the role that music has played in their lives and their friendship, and about why music continues to matter so much to them at this stage of their careers.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, guys…