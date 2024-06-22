Hello, music lovers!

Today, I’m pleased to welcome my friend, the singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer and bandleader David Michael Miller.

Lovers of live music in Western New York know David as leader of the searing southern soul band Miller & the Other Sinners; the former co-guitarist and vocalist with the great Dive House Union; through his work with the Campbell Brothers; and as the man behind such stellar albums as Poisons Sipped and Rise.

I also know him as a deeply talented and thoughtful man who is a generous musical mentor, a guy with a serious work ethic, and a true seeker who views his life in music as a quest with spiritual aspects.

Miller & the Other Sinners have just released a new album, Thieves in the Breadline, and I chatted with David about the album’s significance in his ongoing musical journey, about his belief that engaging the imagination plants the seeds for empathy, and why music continues to matter so much to him in his life.

Thanks for joining us!

Welcome to Why Music Matters…