Hey there, music lovers. Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives.

Today, my guest is Buffalo music advocate, club owner and musician Josh Mullin. As owner of both Jack Rabbit and Riff City, Josh has worked tirelessly to boost the Buffalo Music scene, by providing artist-friendly spaces that act as hubs for the region’s music-loving community.

Josh is also a fighter, and he never backs down from his principles, whether that means pushing back against the city of Buffalo’s proposed “Amusement License” fees, or pointing out the negative influence of certain concert venues that seem intent on disturbing our delicate live music ecosystem. Throughout our conversation, Josh pulled no punches, and his love for the Buffalo music scene was wholly evident.

Listen in…