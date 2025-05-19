Hey there, music-lovers.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives.

I’m your host, Jeff Miers.

On today’s episode, I’m joined in the studio by two members of a band that has spent the last 30-plus years embodying the very definition of “indie” music.

Barry Privett and Terry Clark are two-fifths of Carbon Leaf, the Richmond, VA band that has spent the past three decades crafting a body of work that blends elements of rock, Americana, pop, and folk, and performing that work to devout audiences in excess of 3,500 times.

Along the way, they became the first unsigned, independent band to perform on the American Music Awards, shared stages with the Dave Matthews Band, John Mayer and Jason Mraz, among many others, and have consistently taken us back to a time when eclecticism and diversity within a band’s sound were considered a positive.

During our chat, which took place on the afternoon of their late April performance at Buffalo Iron Works, Barry and Terry spoke freely about their journey, the importance of embracing the moment with a sense of urgency in both life and music, and the trials and triumphs of a life spent being truly independent.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, Barry Privett and Terry Clark, of Carbon Leaf…

(By the way, if you like what you’re hearing, consider voting for “Why Music Matters with Jeff Miers” in Buffalo Spree’s Best of WNY 2025.)

Cast Your Vote HERE

Please and thank you!

Apple Podcast:

Spotify Podcast: