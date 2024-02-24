Why Music Matters with Jeff Miers - ep 12: Super-Fan Ray Wawrzyniak, on Why RUSH Music Matters Most
Musicologist, author and collector whose passion in life is the Canadian progressive rock trio RUSH
In this episode of Why Music Matters, I hang out and chat with my friend Ray Wawrzyniak. Ray is a devout music lover, musicologist, author and collector whose main passion in life - aside from his family, of course - is the Canadian progressive rock trio Rush. Ray joined me to chat about our shared love for that band, about Rush co-founder Geddy Lee's new memoir, and about why all music matters but in Ray's world, Rush music matters most.