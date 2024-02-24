In this episode of Why Music Matters, I hang out and chat with my friend Ray Wawrzyniak. Ray is a devout music lover, musicologist, author and collector whose main passion in life - aside from his family, of course - is the Canadian progressive rock trio Rush. Ray joined me to chat about our shared love for that band, about Rush co-founder Geddy Lee's new memoir, and about why all music matters but in Ray's world, Rush music matters most.