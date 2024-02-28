In this episode of Why Music Matters, my guest is musician and DJ Chelsea O’Donnell.

Chelsea began her career in radio as host of the local show on 107.7 FM Alternative Buffalo, where she helped that station celebrate the rich variety of local and regional indie rock from Western New York. These days, you can hear Chelsea on WBFO The Bridge, where she hosts The Scene, a show focusing on original independent music from Western New York and Southern Ontario, every Sunday.

Concurrent with all of this, Chelsea writes, records, performs and tours with her indie rock band, Stress Dolls.

This immersion in independent music has granted Chelsea a unique perspective on why music matters - to cities, to scenes, and to each of us individually.