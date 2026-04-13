Hello music lovers, and welcome to another edition of Why Music Matters. I’m your host, music journalist and musician Jeff Miers.

On today’s episode, I spend some time with Buffalo-born singer Cami Clune.

Many of you will remember Cami from season 19 of NBC’s The Voice, which originally aired in 2020. Cami grabbed headlines with her performance during the season, eventually going on to the semi-finals, and finishing in the Top 9.

Since then, Cami has been recording and performing throughout the Western New York region. She recently released her 7th single, and is in the process of preparing an EP of new music for release in the late spring.

Hockey fans have had ample opportunity to take in Cami’s talents this year - this NHL season, which marks the first time the Buffalo Sabres have clinched a playoff position in 15 years, is also Cami’s first as the team’s Official National Anthem Singer. Coincidence? Maybe. But fans have certainly noted that Cami’s pre-game performances have fired up the fans on the home ice and added to the excitement surrounding the team.

During our chat, Cami talks about her love for the Sabres, her life in music, and her hopes for the future.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, Cami Clune!



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