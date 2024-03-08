This is a special edition of Why Music Matters, for me. Like all of you, I’m always seeking inspiration from music, and today’s guest - cellist, creator and collaborator Alex Cousins - has been an inspiration to me as both a musician and a music fan.

A classically trained cellist and Peabody Conservatory graduate, Alex has performed as a soloist with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, played with a variety of original alternative bands, and been seen and heard in venues from Western New York to Italy.

But what sets Alex apart is his passion for the electric cello, a unique instrument that he employs in his quest to stretch the envelope and challenge the notion of what a 21st century musician can be.

Alex is a musical seeker whose tastes run from Bach to Alternative rock, and so many genres in between. Today, he’ll tell us his story, and introduce us to the magical world of the electric cello.

Take it away, Alex!