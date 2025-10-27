Hey there, music lovers.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives. I’m your host, Jeff Miers.

Today, I’m excited to welcome back to Why Music Matters my friends Elliott Hunt and Chris Lillis, two fifths of the rising indie-alternative band Letter To Elise.

The last time Elliott and Chris sat down with me here at 678 Main Studio, we talked about their earliest influences, their lives in music, and their then-just released collaboration with Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls and the Buffalo Bills Mafia - a rousing interpretation of the Killers’ anthem ‘Mr. Brightside.’

In the time since, Elliott, Chris and Letter to Elise have released a new EP, Risen from Rust, and are in the midst of recording a full-length album they hope to release in the spring.

Elliott and Chris are also fresh off an incredible experience - the two teamed to bring their harmony-heavy sound and estimable spirit to the current season of NBC’s The Voice, where they represented their city and the Buffalo sound with a performance that landed them a spot on ‘Team Reba.’

During our chat, we touched on some details from the duo’s run on The Voice, what the experience taught them, why Letter To Elise is proud to be a band of brothers, and the new opportunities their appearance on the national stage has earned them.

Welcome back to Why Music Matters, Elliott and Chris from Letter to Elise.

