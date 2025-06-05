Hey now, music lovers.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives.

I’m your host, Jeff Miers.

Today, my guest is the legendary guitarist, performer and band-leader Jamie Holka.

As a musician whose name is mentioned in hushed, reverential tones by his peers, Jamie has earned a reputation as a virtuosic guitarist and a fearless improvisor, whether he’s playing blazing electric blues, fiery progressive rock, or effortlessly hip finger style jazz.

The Niagara Falls native is well-loved across the Western New York region, but he’s also caught the attention of many of the finest musicians he grew up revering. That’s how he ended up as an influential member of the rekindled 1970s progressive rock/jazz fusion ensemble Captain Beyond, with whom Jamie performed between 2017 and 2020.

And that’s also how he befriended the brilliant rock drummer Bobby Rondinelli, a veteran of Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow and Blue Oyster Cult, among many others. Jamie and Rondinelli teamed to create The Gathering, a new album of guitar-centered instrumentals that features heavy input from legendary guests like Deep Purple keyboardist Don Airey, and iconic bassists Billy Sheehan and Kenny Aaronson.

Jamie, Rondinelli, Aaronson and friends will celebrate the release of The Gathering with a show at The Cave, 71 Military Rd in Buffalo, on Friday, June 6, at 7 pm.

During our chat, I asked Jamie about the genesis of his love for the guitar, how it feels to be making music with his childhood idols, and what it means to be an eternal student of music.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, Jamie Holka…



