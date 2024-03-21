Jennifer Brazil, founder of the Borderland and Rail Rider Jamboree Festivals, knows a good thing when she sees it, and she saw it in the bassist/composer/bandleader Karina Rykman, who she booked for this year’s Rail Rider Festival, which takes place own Saturday, March 23, at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville, NY.

“I first discovered Karina when she was playing in Marco Benenvoto's band and have been following her career ever since,” Brazil says. “She is such a hardcore rocker and an amazing bass player, as well as a really talented songwriter. On top of that she has such a cool vibe. I loved when she posted on social media about a random guy calling her out for wearing a Rush shirt and asking her to name one Rush album. She then proceeds to name every Rush album ever and says, ‘You may not want to ask that of a girl who plays in a power trio.’ True badass!

Karina Rykman, as photographed by Brantley Guiterrez.

“And as always, I love supporting women in the business, especially in the jam scene, where there are not a lot of females,” Brazill continues. “The music industry is super tough, and if we can do little things to lift each other up as women, I am here for it.”

A self-taught bassist and guitarist, Karina started playing in bands in and around New York City when she was barely a teenager, and was touring as a member of legendary keyboardist Marco Benevento’s band while still attending college.

The stint in Benevento’s band prepared Karina for forming her own trio and hitting the road, a period during which she caught the eyes and ears of some major players, among them Phish guitarist and band-leader Trey Anastasio.

Last year, she released her debut album, Joyride, a dizzying collection of psychedelic indie, alternative and jam-based tunes that made my top 10 list of rock albums for 2023. Anastasio co-produced the album, and lent his inimitable guitar stylings to half of the tracks.

Throughout ‘Joyride,’, Karina’s bass playing reveals the depth and breadth of her musical influences, and her always vibrant, sometimes playful, and occasionally dreamy vocals lead the listener on a journey through her colorful imagination.

It was an absolute pleasure having Karina as a guest on Why Music Matters. She is full of passion for music and insatiable in her desire to dig deeper and deeper into her own artistry. She’s also incredibly stoked to present her power-trio to Buffalo-area audiences as part of the Rail Rider Jamboree Festival, which will also feature performances by the Infamous Stringdusters, Wild Knights, Dirty Blanket, and more. Find out more and grab your tickets here.

Check out my chat with Karina, and see you at Rail Rider on Saturday!