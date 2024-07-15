Welcome to Why Music Matters…the podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives.

Today, I’m excited to welcome an old friend to the podcast.

Dave Wedekindt has been working behind the scenes to enrich the lives of music fans throughout the Western New York region for several decades.

A tireless advocate for the arts in general and music in particular, Dave is currently the interim President of Artpark, in Lewiston, NY, where he’s worked to curate live music programming that appeals across generational lines, ranging from indie and alternative rock to the evergreen classics, boasting a broad appeal while maintaining a cutting edge.

Dave is also a musician and a lifelong music-lover who, whenever he isn’t hard at work behind the scenes, can be found near the front of the stage, basking in everything from modern indie music to the blues and back again.

Join us as we talk about Dave’s long and impactful career, and his enduring love for music…