Why Music Matters with Jeff Miers: Hittin’ the Note with Todd Eberwine
EP 52: Guitar player and band-leader known for face-melting, dynamic jams
Hello music lovers, and welcome to another edition of Why Music Matters. I’m your host, music journalist and musician Jeff Miers.
ing life so far. His creative wanderlust has led him through tenures in some truly fantastic bands - Dive House Union was one of those bands, a true soul-rock powerhouse. Soul Roach was another.
His long strange trip has led him to a relatively new ensemble, one that trades beneath his last name, and features a cast of characters known and loved by veterans of the Buffalo and Western New York music scene.
During our chat, Todd talks about that band, Eberwine, and what it means to him. He looks back on what led him here, and looks ahead toward what’s next. And he shares some interesting thoughts on why music matters to him, and matters a helluva lot.
If our conversation sounds like a couple of longtime friends riffing on their love of music, their favorite bands, and just how awesome Jamiroquai is - well, that’s because that’s exactly what it is.
Welcome to Why Music Matters, Todd Eberwine…
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Presented By 42 North Brewing
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Is Eberwine playing Buffalo soon?