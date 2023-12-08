Today on Why Music Matters, I spend some time with Fernanda Lastra of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

Hired as Conductor Diversity Fellow by the Orchestra in September of 2022, Fernanda quickly made her mark, combining her fiery presence at the podium with a passion for community engagement, overseeing the BPO Kids and Music for Youth programs, working as cover conductor for Maestro JoAnn Falletta, and serving as a member of the BPO Diversity Council.

In recognition of her abundant talent, the BPO extended Fernanda’s contract as Diversity Fellow and promoted her to Assistant Conductor of the Orchestra in October of this year.

Born and raised in Argentina, and a graduate of the Penn State School of Music, Fernanda has led orchestras around the US, in Argentina and in Brazil. Along the way, she’s gained keen insight into the power music holds to connect us and speak to our better selves.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, Fernanda Lastra!

