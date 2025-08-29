Hello, music lovers!

Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives.

I’m your host, Jeff Miers.

Today’s guests are siblings Maria, Grace and Jarrett Brzykcy, who together perform and record as The Water Dogs.

The Brzykcy siblings are multi-instrumentalists, whose early love of the Beatles and their daily life in a music-loving household grew into a desire to form a family band.

After the band formed in 2014, Maria emerged as the primary songwriter, and both Jarret and Grace happily found their own respective roles as arrangers and instrumentalists, crafting a sound that blends folk, pop, country and Americana into a refreshing hybrid.

The band recently released a new single, ‘Constellations,’ which was recorded at Robby Takac’s GCR Studios in Buffalo, under the watchful ears of legendary producer and engineer Fred Betschen.

During their visit to 678 Studios in Buffalo, I spoke with the band about their roots, their current musical agenda, Jarret’s budding side-job as a guitar designer and builder, Grace and Maria’s love for video direction, and their plans for the future. The band also performed a few of their songs for us, live in the studio.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, Maria, Grace and Jarrett Brzykcy - The Water Dogs.

