Hey there, everyone.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives.

Today, I’ve got an old friend stopping by 678 Main Studios.

I’ve known Greg Klyma for more than three decades. During that time, I’ve watched him evolve from an aspiring songwriter and bandleader performing during Open Mic Nights at Nietzsche’s in downtown Buffalo, into a seasoned touring artist with more than a dozen album releases to his credit.

Taking a page from the book of greats in the folk, old school country, and singer-songwriter schools, Greg hit the road in the late 90s, and he hasn’t looked back since. Along the way, he’s played his songs to rooms full of strangers who’d soon become friends, honed his craft as a performer and writer, and learned a thing or two about our country as the tires of his ‘apartment-on-wheels’ passed over its varied terrain.

If you know Greg, you already know - he’s a gifted and passionate raconteur, one who is always ready with a song and a story to go with it. His love for music is deep and boundless. And during today’s episode, he offers us some insight into both the roots of that love, and the way it has evolved over time’s passage.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, Greg Klyma…

