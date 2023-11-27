Today on Why Music Matters, I’m hanging out with my old friend, singer, songwriter, and true believer in the power of rock ’n’ roll to lift our spirits and enrich our lives, Willie Nile.

Praised by The New York Times as “one of the most gifted singer-songwriters to have emerged rom the New York scene,” Nile was born in Buffalo, but moved to New York City decades back, where he launched a career that would eventually make fans of the likes of Bono from U2, Bruce Springsteen, Pete Townshend of The Who, and Lou Reed, many of whom Nile has shared the stage with over the years. Join us as Willie shares stories from a life that, in many ways, reads like a rock ’n roll fairytale.



Check it out! And if you’re reading this in Buffalo, NY, stop by the Town Ballroom to catch Willie and his band on Friday, December 1st!

