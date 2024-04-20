Today’s guest is an old friend of mine, a veteran of the Western New York Music Scene, and a 2016 inductee into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame.

Alison Pipitone has been writing songs, playing gigs and releasing albums since she formed her first band, as a teenager in the late 80s. Over that time, she’s fine-tuned an astute blend of rock ’n’ roll, roots music, and raw Americana influences.

She recently released “Best Things,” her 10th album with the Alison Pipitone Band, and our conversation touched on the writing and recording of that album, Alison’s earliest musical experiences, what being an educator has taught her about songwriting, and what continues to inspire all these years into her career.

