Today’s guest is Chris ‘Bulldog’ Parker, the voice of Buffalo Sports radio, co-host of the afternoon show on WGR 550, and our conduit to all things Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres for as long as most of us can remember. Bulldog knows sports, and his passion for our Buffalo teams knows no limits. But he’s just as passionate about music, and the role it has played in his own life, the lives of his kids, and in the broader community. Whether he’s talking about the boundless athleticism of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, or extolling the virtues of bands like Wilco and the Clash, Bulldog wears his heart on his sleeve. And that’s why we love him.