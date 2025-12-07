Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives. I’m your host, Jeff Miers.



Today, my guest is Evan Laedke, a musician with an impressively broad skill-set, one that has made him a first-call keyboardist for a wide variety of WNY bands, one-off gigs and sessions.



Currently playing keys for Tsavo Highway, the Little Mountain Band, and others, Evan somehow found time in his busy schedule to take on the role of Music Director at Third Space, a 4,000 sq. foot, 2-story cafe, art gallery and entertainment space.



Evan and his partner, owner Chelsea Mae, opened their ‘dream come true’ in the historic Sidway Building at 777 Main St. in Buffalo, last December. In the time since, he’s poured his considerable passion for our city’s music scene into making Third Space into a home-away-from home for regional artists, bands, poets and comedians.



During our chat, Evan told me about his life in music, his early inspirations, and his hopes for Third Space going forward.



Welcome to Why Music Matters, Evan Laedke!

