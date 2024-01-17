Today on why music matters, my guest is composer, author, storyteller, and Recording Academy 2023 class member, Barron Ryan.

Whether he's working on commissioned compositions to commemorate the hundredth anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, collaborating on music meant to help us deal with personal loss, or ruminating on music's ability to help us discover and present the beauty we're uniquely positioned for, Barron has significant insight into why music matters.

Check it out, and share your thoughts!

Apple Podcasts:

Spotify: