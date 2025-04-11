Hey there, music lovers.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives. I’m your host, Jeff Miers.

My guest today is the singer/songwriter Marc Scibilia.

Born in Buffalo, NY, and raised in a musical environment, Marc packed his belongings and headed south to Nashville, TN, when he was fresh out of high school, with dreams of becoming a songwriter living and working on the fabled Music Row dancing through his head.

This brave leap into the unknown may not have worked out exactly as Marc planned it, but as is often the case, the universe takes away with one hand while it gives with the other. And so, some 20 years into his career, Marc has become a success as a truly independent artist, one who has racked up hundreds of millions of listens and views across multiple streaming platforms and earned a devoted audience for his refreshingly passionate blend of folk, country, alternative, and pop stylings.

Marc recently completed his first sold-out headline tour, with multiple-night runs in major markets like Chicago, Nashville, and NYC. Now, he’s halfway into his first world tour as a headliner, and appears to be on the brink of a major breakthrough.

Marc joined me in the studio a few hours before performing a raucous and well-received show at Buffalo’s Electric City, his first hometown gig in years. We talked about his journey thus far, and his hopes for the future. Welcome to Why Music Matters, Marc Scibilia…

(By the way, if you like what you’re hearing, consider voting for “Why Music Matters with Jeff Miers” in Buffalo Spree’s Best of WNY 2025.)

Cast Your Vote HERE

Please and thank you!

Apple Podcast:

Spotify Podcast: