Hey there, music lovers.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives.

I’m your host, Jeff Miers.

Today on the podcast, I’m lucky enough to spend some time with my friend Sam Marabella, a musician, songwriter, local music advocate, and co-owner of the legendary Buffalo, NY, live music venue Nietzsche’s.

A veteran of beloved Buffalo indie-jam band Sweatin’ Like Nixon, and a leading light in Buffalo’s roots music scene, Sam is also a bit of a Dylan-ologist, whose love for Bob Dylan’s music runs deep, and has informed his own work as a songwriter and performer. That work includes a brand new EP, Level 50, which is out now and available wherever you stream music.

Sam is passionate about the Allentown neighborhood that Nietzsche’s calls home, and we talked about the challenges facing that neighborhood following the recent back to back losses of the fabled nightspots Mulligans Brick Bar and the Pink Flamingo. He’s also more than a little about excited about the plans that the new team of owners has for the club’s future as a primary live music destination in Buffalo.

During this episode, we talk about all of the above. And Sam was prescient enough to bring along a guitar, which he duly employed in service of a tune written by the immensely talented Buffalo underground songwriter Jeff Goldstein.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, Sam Marabella…

