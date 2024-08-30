Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives.

It’s been a year of doing these and we are at episode 24!

Some of my guests over the past year include:

• Organ Fairchild’s Dave Ruch and Corey Kertzie

• Virtuoso Bassist, Billy Sheehan

• Chris “Bulldog” Parker, WGR550 Sports radio personality

• Mike Gantzer of Aqueous, Death Kings, Dirty Work

• Rock ’n’ Roll Poet Willie Nile

• Musician, Songwriter, Performer & Activist Michael Franti

• Josh Mullin, musician and venue owner

• Karina Rykman, bassist and songwriter

• Walter Kemp, jazz keyboardist and composer

• Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls and Music Is Art

• Dan Dunleavy, Buffalo Sabres Play-by-Play announcer

• Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra conductor JoAnn Falletta, and asst. conductor Fernanda Lastra

• Jennifer Brazill, founder of Borderland

• Musician and DJ, Chelsea O’Donnell

• David Michael Miller of Miller & The Other Sinners

• RUSH Super-Fan Ray Wawrzyniak

PLUS: Alex Cousins, Alison Pipitone, Barron Ryan, Declan Miers, Shain Shapiro, Dave Wedekindt, and Peter Connors

For my 24th episode, I’m pleased to welcome a young singer, songwriter, and guitarist who has been making devoted fans of original music connoisseurs in Western New York over the past few years - including yours truly. Michael DeLano may be young in the chronological sense, but one listen to his singing, his songwriting, and his elegant use of sophisticated open guitar tunings makes it plan that he’s an old soul. I’ve come to know Michael through his work with the bands 77 Stone, Sunday Reign and Five Round Bout, all unique projects that pushed the envelope of modern alternative rock music. Lately, Michael has been stretching his wings, sitting in with various regional bands and artists, performing solo gigs, and working on new material. Our chat covered a lot of ground, including music’s therapeutic role in Michael’s own life, his ongoing quest to fine-tune his vision as a songwriter, and his enduring belief that “art is everything, and everything is art.”

Welcome to Why Music Matters, Michael DeLano!

