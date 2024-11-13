Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives.

I’m your host, Jeff Miers.

Today on the podcast, I’m psyched to welcome a cutting edge artist whose work represents a major step forward for both Buffalo hip-hop in particular, and contemporary national hip-hop in general.

Jae Skeese grew up in Buffalo, and from the get-go, he displayed an indelible talent for the authentic, gritty realism and deft, poetic rhymes that are fast becoming a hallmark of our region’s sound. For the past decade, he’s worked tirelessly to hone his craft, over the course of several albums and collaborations that brought him to the attention of the folks behind Buffalo’s Griselda records - in particular, the renowned rapper and Griselda co-founder, Conway.

Jae’s refusal to give up on his dreams and his unflagging work ethic ultimately earned him a slot as the first signing to Conway’s recent record label venture, the Drumwork Music Group.

Jae just dropped his latest effort, his 8th mixtape overall, in the form of Ground Level, which UndergroundHipHop.comcalled “a testament to Jae Skeese's evolution as an artist blending raw emotion & storytelling with cutting-edge production.”

Now, Jae is taking Ground Level on the road, beginning with his first show as a headliner in his hometown, at The Rec Room in Buffalo, on Thursday, November 14. He’ll also be headlining at the legendary Mercury Lounge in New York City, on Wednesday, November 20.

