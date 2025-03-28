Hey there, music lovers.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives. I’m your host, Jeff Miers.

Today on the podcast, I’m excited to welcome two members of Letter To Elise, a young indie band that has already left a mark on the Western New York music scene, and is poised to take its soaring, anthemic sound out into the broader world.

Vocalist, songwriter and band founder Elliott Hunt and keyboardist/vocalist Chris Lillis bring an edgy urgency to their emotional, grandiose take on modern indie pop and alternative rock.

Their sound is at once familiar and fresh, and offers a unique take on indie tropes and the sort of pop hooks that helped to build the careers of artists like The Killers, Cage the Elephant and Catfish and the Bottle Men. And Hunt’s emotionally intelligent lyrics and indelible vocal melodies reveal the influence of heritage artist like U2 and Bruce Springsteen.

During our chat, Elliott and Chris discuss their earliest musical epiphanies, their diverse musical influences, their recent joint cover of the Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside’ with Goo Goo Dolls co-founder Robby Takac and members of the Bills Mafia, and their soon-to-be-released new EP, the result of a new and exciting partnership with producer Lennon Leppert.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, Elliott Hunt and Chris Lillis of Letter To Elise.

