Hey there, music lovers.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives.

I’m your host, Jeff Miers.

Today on the podcast, I’m happy to welcome former Congressman and current President of Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY, Brian Higgins.

After growing up in Buffalo, and graduating from Buffalo State College and Harvard University, Brian worked his way from the Buffalo Common Council through the New York State Assembly and finally, to the US House of Representatives, where he served as Democratic representative of New York’s 26th congressional district for more than a decade. Brian left office in early 2024, citing what he called “a growing dysfunction in Congress” as his reason for moving on.

So why is a career politician a guest on a podcast dedicated to the majesty of music? Well, for as long as I’ve known him, Brian has been a passionate supporter of music & the arts. And a career in politics did nothing to dull his deep love for music.

Brian remains a true fan, one who speaks of certain concert experiences in his life as nigh on religious events. His career’s second act , as the President of Shea’s, places him in a position to have significant impact on music and the arts arts in our region’s culture. Brian has turned his passion for music into something tangible.

Welcome to Why Music Matters, Brian Higgins…

