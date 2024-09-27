Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives.

I’m your host, Jeff Miers.

Today’s episode is a special one for me.

Way back in 2002, I watched the renowned drummer, composer and Western New York native Bobby Previte lead a hand-picked band of musicians through the tumultuous and strangely beautiful terrain of Miles Davis’ game-changing 1970 album Bitches Brew, at the former Tralf, in Buffalo.

That performance changed my life, and taught me in a deep and lasting way what the concept of freedom in music truly means.

In the time since that fateful evening, I’ve followed Bobby’s richly diverse career, and gotten to know the man a bit.

As a drummer and composer, he has been guided by a singular musical wanderlust, one that seeks to live in that dangerous space where form and chaos meet and commingle.

“If it’s not balancing on the edge of chaos, then it’s no good, and I’m not interested,” Bobby once told me.

I’m honored that Bobby is joining me here today on Why Music Matters, and it’s fitting that we centered our conversation on Miles Davis and his enduringly influential Bitches Brew album - which, by the way, Bobby will perform with a curated band of top-tier Buffalo musicians at the Sportsmen’s Tavern on Monday, October 7 at 7 pm, as part of the Classic Vinyl Live with Jeff Miers concert series.

**AND if you are a PAID subscriber, and interested in joining us for this show, comment below “I LOVE CHAOS”, and you’ll be entered to win a free pair of tickets!

Welcome to Why Music Matters, Bobby Previte!

Apple Podcast:

Spotify Podcast: