Last weekend’s Borderland Festival was one for the ages - a perfect weekend, marked by beautiful weather, beautiful music, and a beautiful vibe. You can read my detailed thoughts on the fest here.

Now, with a only a brief pause to catch our breath, we’re on to the 22nd annual Music is Art Festival, which makes its debut at the Terminal B Ampitheatre and Lakeside Lawn grounds on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Saturday the 21st, beginning at 11 am. (Admission is free, as ever, and there will be 26 stages running throughout the day.)

The Music is Art experience is all about immersion, meaning it’s ok to toss your schedule aside and just wander wherever your ear and your imagination lead you, knowing that it’s inevitable that you’ll stumble into something super cool among the hundreds of musical artists and dozens of visual artists participating in MIA along the way.

Having said that, I’ve earmarked a few performances and events-within-the-event that I don’t want to miss, and I’m sharing them with you here.

Refringe World 2024

A full day’s worth of Infringement-worthy bands and artists will take over this stage. The lineup includes ﻿Susan Peters Jazz at 11 am, Solar Pyramid at 11:45 am, Buffalo Improv House at 12:30 pm, Jimyn the Singing Mime at 1:15 pm, Smitten for Trash at 2 pm, Glowstone at 2:45 pm, Pink Droid at 3:30 pm, The Haze Corporation at 4:20 pm, Goodbye Metro at 5:15 pm, Cosmic Costume Contest at 5:50 pm, Cibo at 6:25 pm, Olmsted Dub System at 7 pm, La Marimba at 8 pm, 9-940 Nusantara Arts: Balinese Gender Wayang at 9 pm, and Cultmother at 10 pm. Intermission music between each act will be provided by DJ KO & TheDJVinylJerk

Singled Out - a singles mixer hosted by artist Jess Pfohl

Artist Jess Pfohl came up with a cool idea for this year’s MIA, in the form of a singles mixer, based on the idea that like-minded souls tend to gather at the festival, and potentially enduring bonds could well be formed in the giddy excitement of the moment. Anyone interested can make a donation at the MIA Merch Booth, whereupon they’ll receive a singles wristband for the day, and gain admittance to the Singles Mixer at 5 pm, outside the VIP tent.

Strange Standard

What would a Music is Art fest be without some heavy-duty improv? I don’t wanna know! Lakeside Lawn Stage 1, 5 pm.

The Hip-Hop Cypher

An opportunity for fans and artists to connect around the WNY hip-hop scene, at 9 pm on the Terminal B Dance/Beats Stage.

Diyene

I’m looking forward to catching this buzzed-about funk/soul hybrid for the first time. They’ll hit the Terminal B stage 2 at 6:30 pm.

Danielle A. of Diyene.

Last Conservative

Man, it’s been too long since we’ve seen TJ Zindle and his Last Conservative bandmates around these parts! Help us welcome them back, when they hit Lakeside Lawn Stage 1 at 8:45 pm.

Last Conservative.

Johnny Hart & the Mess

Fresh from their killer set on the MainStage at Borderland, this beautiful Mess hits the Terminal B stage 2 at 10 pm.

Johnny Hart & the Mess.

Blackbird

This self-described “Alter-NATIVE” trio blends Native American flute with modern rock in a wholly unique fashion. They’ll take the Terminal B stage 2 at 10:30 pm.

Tuesday Nite

Sara Elizabeth and Courtney Ann have one of those vocal blends that doesn’t come along too often, and they employ it in service of tunes that blend late-night ambience with low-key grooves. They’ll be joined by drummer Marcus Ryan and bassist Tom Varco for their 7 pm set on the Terminal B stage 1.

Tuesday Nite.

Letter to Elise

One of the most exciting and dynamic bands on the WNY indie/alternative scene hits the Terminal B stage 1 at 8 pm.

Letter To Elise.

Chuckie Campbell

A mover and shaker within the region’s ‘live band hip-hop’ scene, Campbell and his Black Den ensemble bring the funk, the bars, and the poetry, every time. Check them out at 9 pm on Terminal B Stage 1.

Chuckie Campbell.

Zak Ward & the Million Dollar Question

I’m pretty psyched to see what the always interesting Zak Ward has in store for us with his hand-picked new band, The Million Dollar Question. Find out when I do, at 9:30 pm on Terminal B Stage 1.

Zak Ward.

You can find the full schedule for everything happening across all 26 stages at Music is Art 2024 here. And here’s some essential info:

JUST ANNOUNCED:

Friday, March 14, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. General Tickets on sale Friday, September 20 at 12 noon.

Monday, October 21, 7 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $40 GA. Tickets available here.

With special guests Will Holton & Anthony-Dounte Simmons and host DJ King Shad.

Tuesday, December 31, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $34.15 Early Bird tickets on sale now!

Saturday, November 30, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Thursday, September 19.

THIS WEEK:

Thursday, September 19, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$55.

Thursday, September 26, 7pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $35

After Dark Presents: Jon Spencer

Monday, September 23, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Saturday, September 21, 7 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $50-$200

Thursday, September 19, 5 pm at Evans Bank HQ, Williamsville, NY. FREE

Thursday, September 19, 5:30 pm at the Wilson Town Square, Knox Building at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, September 21, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $15

Saturday, September 21, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $13/$15

Kemp will be performing with Ben Levitt (bass), Nelson Riviera (sax and flute) and Dave Phillips (drums).

Friday, September 20, 7 pm at Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards, Gasport, NY. $10/$15.

Thursday, September 19, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30

Friday September 20, 6 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY.

Tuesday, September 24, 6:30 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $43.87

Friday, September 20, 6 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Wednesday, September 26, 9 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. $5

Thursday, September 19- Saturday, September 21, various times and locations, Fredonia, NY.

Benny Benack III (trumpet and voice) with Nick Weiser (piano), Nicholas Walker (bass), Gregory Evans, (drums) - Thursday, September 19, 5:30 and 8 pm at Domus Fare Restaurant.

The Fredonia Jazz Orchestra - Friday, September 20, 8 pm at Rosch Recital Hall, SUNY Fredonia.

A Jazz Jam! - Saturday, September 21, 2 pm at Domus Fare Restaurant.

The Dave Golando Quintet- Saturday, September 21, 4 pm at United Methodist Church.

The Anat Cohen Quartet w/The New Alumni Quintet - Saturday, September 21, 7 pm at 1891 Fredonia Opera House.

Wednesday, September 25, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Thursday, September 26, 5:30 pm at the Wilson Town Square, Knox Building at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, September 19, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $35

Thursday, September 19, 6 pm at in Winter Garden Plaza, Jamestown, NY. FREE

Thursday, September 19, 7pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, September 21, 12 noon-4 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. FREE

Performance Schedule:

12:30 pm – Fanny Salsa Dance

1 pm – Brazil 716 with Stephen Guerra

1 pm – Son BoriKua with Los Artistas del Barrio Buffalo

2 pm – Amor and Heritage Traditional Dance Company

2 pm – La Marimba

3 pm – Buffalo Tango Orkestra

In the evening:

7:30 pm - Kicking off the BPO Pops season: Mandy Gonzalez: Broadway Today inside Kleinhans Music Hall, Tickets $63.50-$119.50.

Wednesday, September 25, 7 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30

Thursday, September 26, 7pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Thursday, September 26, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15

Saturday, September 21, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

After Dark Presents

Friday, September 20, 7 pm at RecRoom, Buffalo. $20

Friday, September 20, 8:30 pm at McGarret’s, Buffalo. $5

Friday, September 20, 7 pm at the Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $26.04

Saturday, September 21, 3:30 pm at RationAles, Williamsville, NY.

Sunday, September 22, (Every Sunday) 6 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. FREE

After Dark Presents

Thursday, September 19, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $13/$15

Monday, September 23, (Every Monday) 8 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. FREE