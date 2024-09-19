Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Music Is Art Festival 2024: Some must-sees and essential info, plus new show announcements and picks for the week
Last weekend’s Borderland Festival was one for the ages - a perfect weekend, marked by beautiful weather, beautiful music, and a beautiful vibe. You can read my detailed thoughts on the fest here.
Now, with a only a brief pause to catch our breath, we’re on to the 22nd annual Music is Art Festival, which makes its debut at the Terminal B Ampitheatre and Lakeside Lawn grounds on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Saturday the 21st, beginning at 11 am. (Admission is free, as ever, and there will be 26 stages running throughout the day.)
The Music is Art experience is all about immersion, meaning it’s ok to toss your schedule aside and just wander wherever your ear and your imagination lead you, knowing that it’s inevitable that you’ll stumble into something super cool among the hundreds of musical artists and dozens of visual artists participating in MIA along the way.
Having said that, I’ve earmarked a few performances and events-within-the-event that I don’t want to miss, and I’m sharing them with you here.
Refringe World 2024
A full day’s worth of Infringement-worthy bands and artists will take over this stage. The lineup includes Susan Peters Jazz at 11 am, Solar Pyramid at 11:45 am, Buffalo Improv House at 12:30 pm, Jimyn the Singing Mime at 1:15 pm, Smitten for Trash at 2 pm, Glowstone at 2:45 pm, Pink Droid at 3:30 pm, The Haze Corporation at 4:20 pm, Goodbye Metro at 5:15 pm, Cosmic Costume Contest at 5:50 pm, Cibo at 6:25 pm, Olmsted Dub System at 7 pm, La Marimba at 8 pm, 9-940 Nusantara Arts: Balinese Gender Wayang at 9 pm, and Cultmother at 10 pm. Intermission music between each act will be provided by DJ KO & TheDJVinylJerk
Singled Out - a singles mixer hosted by artist Jess Pfohl
Artist Jess Pfohl came up with a cool idea for this year’s MIA, in the form of a singles mixer, based on the idea that like-minded souls tend to gather at the festival, and potentially enduring bonds could well be formed in the giddy excitement of the moment. Anyone interested can make a donation at the MIA Merch Booth, whereupon they’ll receive a singles wristband for the day, and gain admittance to the Singles Mixer at 5 pm, outside the VIP tent.
Strange Standard
What would a Music is Art fest be without some heavy-duty improv? I don’t wanna know! Lakeside Lawn Stage 1, 5 pm.
The Hip-Hop Cypher
An opportunity for fans and artists to connect around the WNY hip-hop scene, at 9 pm on the Terminal B Dance/Beats Stage.
Diyene
I’m looking forward to catching this buzzed-about funk/soul hybrid for the first time. They’ll hit the Terminal B stage 2 at 6:30 pm.
Last Conservative
Man, it’s been too long since we’ve seen TJ Zindle and his Last Conservative bandmates around these parts! Help us welcome them back, when they hit Lakeside Lawn Stage 1 at 8:45 pm.
Johnny Hart & the Mess
Fresh from their killer set on the MainStage at Borderland, this beautiful Mess hits the Terminal B stage 2 at 10 pm.
Blackbird
This self-described “Alter-NATIVE” trio blends Native American flute with modern rock in a wholly unique fashion. They’ll take the Terminal B stage 2 at 10:30 pm.
Tuesday Nite
Sara Elizabeth and Courtney Ann have one of those vocal blends that doesn’t come along too often, and they employ it in service of tunes that blend late-night ambience with low-key grooves. They’ll be joined by drummer Marcus Ryan and bassist Tom Varco for their 7 pm set on the Terminal B stage 1.
Letter to Elise
One of the most exciting and dynamic bands on the WNY indie/alternative scene hits the Terminal B stage 1 at 8 pm.
Chuckie Campbell
A mover and shaker within the region’s ‘live band hip-hop’ scene, Campbell and his Black Den ensemble bring the funk, the bars, and the poetry, every time. Check them out at 9 pm on Terminal B Stage 1.
Zak Ward & the Million Dollar Question
I’m pretty psyched to see what the always interesting Zak Ward has in store for us with his hand-picked new band, The Million Dollar Question. Find out when I do, at 9:30 pm on Terminal B Stage 1.
You can find the full schedule for everything happening across all 26 stages at Music is Art 2024 here. And here’s some essential info:
JUST ANNOUNCED:
The Art of Jazz Series at Buffalo AKG Announces Exciting Four Concerts in 2025
Celebrate the Great American Songbook with My Cousin Toné at the Richardson Hotel!
Tophouse w/ Wildwoods
Friday, March 14, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. General Tickets on sale Friday, September 20 at 12 noon.
A Night of R&B with D'Mott
Monday, October 21, 7 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $40 GA. Tickets available here.
With special guests Will Holton & Anthony-Dounte Simmons and host DJ King Shad.
Gantzer Does Pink Floyd NYE
Tuesday, December 31, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $34.15 Early Bird tickets on sale now!
The Great Train Robbery
Saturday, November 30, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Thursday, September 19.
THIS WEEK:
An Evening with Cowboy Junkies
Thursday, September 19, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$55.
Live Dead & Brothers
Thursday, September 26, 7pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $35
After Dark Presents: Jon Spencer
Monday, September 23, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Peter Frampton
Saturday, September 21, 7 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $50-$200
EVANSPALOOZA: The Strictly Hip w/Kurt and The Loders
Thursday, September 19, 5 pm at Evans Bank HQ, Williamsville, NY. FREE
Thursday Night Live: RNSM
Thursday, September 19, 5:30 pm at the Wilson Town Square, Knox Building at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Workingmans Dead
Saturday, September 21, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $15
Walter Kemp 3 in concert "Solo, Duets, Trios and More"
Saturday, September 21, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $13/$15
Kemp will be performing with Ben Levitt (bass), Nelson Riviera (sax and flute) and Dave Phillips (drums).
Dead on the Farm w/ Little Mountain Band
Friday, September 20, 7 pm at Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards, Gasport, NY. $10/$15.
Mihali w/ Dry Reef
Thursday, September 19, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30
Friday Night Bike Night Season Finale: Tiny Music
Friday September 20, 6 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY.
Alkaline Trio wsg/Spanish Love Songs and Slomosa
Tuesday, September 24, 6:30 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $43.87
The Informers
Friday, September 20, 6 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10
Comienzos
Wednesday, September 26, 9 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. $5
Fredonia Jazz Festival
Thursday, September 19- Saturday, September 21, various times and locations, Fredonia, NY.
Benny Benack III (trumpet and voice) with Nick Weiser (piano), Nicholas Walker (bass), Gregory Evans, (drums) - Thursday, September 19, 5:30 and 8 pm at Domus Fare Restaurant.
The Fredonia Jazz Orchestra - Friday, September 20, 8 pm at Rosch Recital Hall, SUNY Fredonia.
A Jazz Jam! - Saturday, September 21, 2 pm at Domus Fare Restaurant.
The Dave Golando Quintet- Saturday, September 21, 4 pm at United Methodist Church.
The Anat Cohen Quartet w/The New Alumni Quintet - Saturday, September 21, 7 pm at 1891 Fredonia Opera House.
Great Lake Swimmers w/ Tough Old Bird & Abe Partridge
Wednesday, September 25, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Thursday Night Music: Son BoriKua
Thursday, September 26, 5:30 pm at the Wilson Town Square, Knox Building at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Phosphorescent
Thursday, September 19, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $35
Third Thursday Jamestown: Smackdab and Olmsted Dub System
Thursday, September 19, 6 pm at in Winter Garden Plaza, Jamestown, NY. FREE
Eberwine & Friends (Joe Bellanti, Jim Doersam and Ryan Nogle
Thursday, September 19, 7pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Festival Encanto Hispano
Saturday, September 21, 12 noon-4 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. FREE
Performance Schedule:
12:30 pm – Fanny Salsa Dance
1 pm – Brazil 716 with Stephen Guerra
1 pm – Son BoriKua with Los Artistas del Barrio Buffalo
2 pm – Amor and Heritage Traditional Dance Company
2 pm – La Marimba
3 pm – Buffalo Tango Orkestra
In the evening:
7:30 pm - Kicking off the BPO Pops season: Mandy Gonzalez: Broadway Today inside Kleinhans Music Hall, Tickets $63.50-$119.50.
Daniel Champagne
Wednesday, September 25, 7 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30
Buffalodown: “Only Human” ft/GROSH and DJ Sike
Thursday, September 26, 7pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10
Guabaza: Latin Roots Music
Thursday, September 26, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15
The Darts
Saturday, September 21, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
After Dark Presents
Atlas Genius
Friday, September 20, 7 pm at RecRoom, Buffalo. $20
Lazlo Hollyfeld
Friday, September 20, 8:30 pm at McGarret’s, Buffalo. $5
MAN ON MAN (Joey Holman and Roddy Bottum) wsg/ Star Theory
Friday, September 20, 7 pm at the Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $26.04
DEADtoberfest: We’re Not Yet Dead
Saturday, September 21, 3:30 pm at RationAles, Williamsville, NY.
Anne Philippone’s Piano Party
Sunday, September 22, (Every Sunday) 6 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. FREE
After Dark Presents
Alex McArthur Quartet
Thursday, September 19, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $13/$15
Songwriter Showcase + Open Mic Night
Monday, September 23, (Every Monday) 8 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. FREE
